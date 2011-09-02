US STOCKS-U.S. labor market woes sink Wall Street

* Zero growth in August payrolls, far weaker than expected
* U.S. sues big banks over mortgage practices
* Bank, energy shares slide; all Dow stocks lower
* Indexes down: Dow 2.2 pct, S&P 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stocks tumbled 2 percent
on Friday after data showing zero jobs growth in August brought
investors face-to-face with the prospect of another recession.
The declines left Wall Street lower for the sixth week out
of seven as declining issues far outweighed winners on a
light-volume day ahead of the long U.S. Labor Day holiday
weekend.
Stocks had rebounded recently on expectations the Federal
Reserve would introduce new stimulus to boost the sluggish
economy. But the Labor Department's latest report underscores
that action by the Fed alone cannot address the economy's deep
problems.
"By itself the Fed can't restore confidence or create jobs,
so any steps it might take won't be game-changing for the
economic growth prospects," said Leo Grohowski, chief
investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York,
where he oversees about $171 billion in client assets.
Bank shares were again among the day's biggest losers, with
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) tumbling 8.3 percent to $7.25,
making it the top decliner on the Dow, where all 30 components
fell. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) fell 4.6 percent to $34.63
and the KBW banks index .BKX lost 4.5 percent.
A U.S. housing regulator filed a lawsuit against Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) and other big lenders over mortgage practices that led
to losses at government-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
[ID:nWEN7906]
There was no growth in nonfarm jobs in August as sagging
consumer confidence discouraged already skittish businesses
from hiring, keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve to provide
more monetary stimulus to the economy. For wrapup, see
[ID:nOAT004865], for snap analysis, [ID:nN1E7810CQ]
U.S. President Barack Obama, in a speech set for Thursday,
will unveil a jobs program he hopes will provide "meaningful"
tax relief and help the nation's long-term unemployed, a top
aide told Reuters Insider. [ID:nWNA7806] and [ID:nRTV258655]
"The likelihood of more stimulus has increased
dramatically as a result of this and some other recent data,
but at this point it's unclear how much that will really help
markets," said Derek Hoyt, chief investment officer at KDV
Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 253.16
points, or 2.20 percent, at 11,240.41. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 30.46 points, or 2.53 percent, at
1,173.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 65.71
points, or 2.58 percent, at 2,480.33.
Friday marked the S&P's biggest drop in two weeks.
Despite the day's sharp decline, stocks were only modestly
lower for the week, after a rally in the first three day of
trading. For the week, the Dow fell 0.4 percent, the S&P lost
0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq was flat.
Losing stocks outnumbered winners by more than six-to-one
on both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The CBOE
Volatility index .VIX, a gauge of investor fear, rose 5.9
percent.
Volume was light ahead of the holiday, with about 6.88
billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the
American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, below last year's daily
average of 8.47 billion.
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) weighed on the Nasdaq, falling 8.6
percent to $213.11 after the collapse of its content
distribution talks with pay-TV operator Starz Entertainment.
[ID:nL4E7K21UZ]
Energy shares dropped as U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell 2.5
percent on concerns economic weakness could curb fuel demand.
Chevron Corp (CVX.N) dipped 2.1 percent to $96.41, while the
PHLX Oil service sector index .OSX declined 3.3 percent.
As investors sought safer assets, gold prices climbed 3
percent. Newmont Mining (NEM.N) was the S&P's top gainer,
rising 3.2 percent to $64.47. [O/R]
