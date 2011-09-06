US STOCKS-Futures drop on euro zone worry

* ISM non-manufacturing data on tap
* Euro zone contagion, U.S. recession worry drop futures
* Futures off: S&P 22.6 pts, Dow 173 pts, Nasdaq 21.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a third straight
decline, on renewed fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
was worsening, and tracking a slump in European stocks.
* European shares fell for a third straight session early
Tuesday, led by euro zone banks as rising debt yields and an
increasingly fractious political backdrop to the region's debt
crisis continued to spook investors. [.EU]
* European stocks .FTEU3 fell 4 percent on Monday, with
financial shares falling to their lowest in more than two
years. U.S. markets were closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday
on Monday.
* Swiss shares bucked the trend, boosted after
Switzerland's central bank intervened to drive down the value
of the franc, buoying exporter shares such as Transocean Ltd
RIGN.VX.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 22.6 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 173
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 21.75 points.
* Investors awaited the the Institute for Supply
Management's August non-manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT) for insight into the pace of economic recovery. Data
on Friday showed zero net U.S. employment growth and stoked
recession concerns.
* Big U.S. banks, in talks with state prosecutors on
settling claims of improper mortgage practices, have been
offered a deal that could limit legal liability in return for a
multibillion-dollar payment, the Financial Times reported. For
details, see [ID:nL3E7K60BC]
* Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 2.3 percent to $7.08 in
premarket trade.
* Sunoco Inc (SUN.N), which has been shedding assets to
focus on its logistics operations, plans to exit its refining
business. [ID:nL3E7K622G]
* Dell Inc DELL.O is partnering with China's top search
engine Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) to develop tablet computers and
mobile phones, targeting the Chinese market dominated by Apple
Inc (AAPL.O) and Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) devices.
[ID:nL3E7K6065]
* Asian shares fell on Tuesday on fears that Europe's
sovereign debt troubles could trigger a second full-blown
banking crisis. [ID:nL3E7K6018]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)