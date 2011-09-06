US STOCKS-Futures drop on euro zone debt, US recession fears

* ISM non-manufacturing data on tap
* Euro zone contagion, U.S. recession worry drop futures
* Futures off: S&P 23.7 pts, Dow 200 pts, Nasdaq 34.25 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a third straight
decline, on renewed fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis
was worsening and tracking European stocks.
European shares fell for a third straight session early
Tuesday, led by euro zone banks as rising debt yields and an
increasingly fractious political backdrop to the region's debt
crisis continued to spook investors. [.EU]
The region's stocks .FTEU3 tumbled 4 percent Monday, with
financial issues falling to their lowest in more than two
years. U.S. markets were closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday
on Monday.
Swiss shares bucked the trend, boosted after Switzerland's
central bank intervened to drive down the value of the franc,
buoying exporter shares such as Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX.
Asian equities fell Tuesday on fears that Europe could
trigger a second full-blown banking crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]
"Market concerns have resurfaced regarding the euro debt
struggles and global economic stability. This is driving fear
among investors and bringing an atmosphere of reduced equity
exposure," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at
Lek Securities in New York.
"These concerns have not left the market, they have only
been diverted by a lack of headline prominence, and now they
are coming back to start the negative cycle all over again."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 23.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 200
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 34.25 points.
Investors awaited the the Institute for Supply Management's
August non-manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) for
insight into the pace of economic recovery. Wall Street
expectations are for a reading of 51 versus the 52.7 in the
prior month. Data on Friday showed zero net U.S. employment
growth and stoked recession concerns.
Big U.S. banks, in talks with state officials on settling
claims of improper mortgage practices, have been offered a deal
that could limit legal liability in return for a
multibillion-dollar payment, the Financial Times reported. For
details, see [ID:nL3E7K60BC]
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 4.6 percent to $6.92 and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) fell 2.4 percent to $33.80 in
premarket trade.
Sunoco Inc (SUN.N), which has been shedding assets to focus
on its logistics operations, plans to exit its refining
business. [ID:nL3E7K622G]
Dell Inc DELL.O is partnering with China's top search
engine Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) to develop tablet computers and
mobile phones, targeting the Chinese market dominated by Apple
Inc (AAPL.O) and Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) devices.
[ID:nL3E7K6065]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)