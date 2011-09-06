版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St to drop at open on renewed European fears




 * ISM non-manufacturing data on tap



 * Walgreen drops after posting quarterly sales



 * Futures off: S&P 26.7 pts, Dow 230 pts, Nasdaq 37.75 pts



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks were poised to
fall sharply at the open on Tuesday on fears the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis was worsening and the U.S. economy was
slipping back into a recession.



 European shares fell in a choppy Tuesday session, reversing
earlier gains, with banks exposed to the euro zone peripheral
among the worst performers as political discord around the
handling of the regional debt crisis grew. [.EU]



 The region's stocks .FTEU3 tumbled 4 percent on Monday,
with financial issues falling to their lowest in more than two
years. U.S. markets were closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday
on Monday.



 Swiss shares bucked the trend, boosted after Switzerland's
central bank intervened to drive down the value of the franc,
buoying exporter shares such as Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX.



 Asian equities fell on fears Europe could trigger a second
full-blown banking crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]



 "Europe's problems are our problems. We have concerns about
the slowdown in the emerging markets, specific to Asia. We have
a euro zone that is an apoplectic frenzy of just trying to
right the ship," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.



 "If you can find some stabilizing influence in the euro
zone to give the global markets some confidence, I'd be
shocked."



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 28.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 243
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dropped 41 points.



 Investors awaited the the Institute for Supply Management's
August non-manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) for
insight into the pace of economic recovery. Wall Street
expectations are for a reading of 51 versus the 52.7 in the
prior month. Data on Friday showed zero net U.S. employment
growth and stoked recession concerns.



 On Monday, data from the euro zone, Britain, China and
India suggested growth in global service sector activity was
slowing.



 U.S. President Barack Obama will unveil a major jobs
program in a speech to Congress on Thursday. He previewed his
proposals for new infrastructure spending and an extension of
payroll tax cuts on Monday. [ID:nN1E7840SQ]



 "There is a buildup to the President's jobs speech which
the market knows will lead to more questions that answers.
There is a real lack of clarity politically in terms of what
actually can get accomplished with anything he proposes," said
Kenny.



 Big U.S. banks, in talks with state officials on settling
claims of improper mortgage practices, have been offered a deal
that could limit legal liability in return for a
multibillion-dollar payment, the Financial Times reported. For
details, see [ID:nL3E7K60BC]



 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 4.6 percent to $6.92 and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) fell 3.6 percent to $33.37 in
premarket trade.



 Walgreen Co WAG.N shed 1.5 percent to $34.24 in premarket
after posting August sales. [ID:nWNAB4277]
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
