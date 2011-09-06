版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St drops early on heightened European fears




 * ISM non-manufacturing data on tap



 * Bank shares off on report of deal offer from states



 * Indexes off: S&P 2.5 pct, Dow 2.6 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks fell more than two
percent in early trading on Tuesday on fears the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis was worsening and the U.S. economy was
sliding back into a recession.



 European shares dropped 1 percent, extending the previous
session's sharp decline, with bank shares hitting a 29-month
low on worries about the political handling of the euro zone
debt crisis. [.EU]



 The region's stocks .FTEU3 tumbled 4 percent on Monday,
with financial issues falling to their lowest in more than two
years. U.S. markets were closed for the U.S. Labor Day holiday
on Monday.



 Swiss shares bucked the trend, boosted after Switzerland's
central bank intervened to drive down the value of the franc,
buoying exporter shares such as Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX.
[ID:nL5E7K61FL]



 The PHLX Europe sector index .XEX slumped 4.8 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) slumped 13.6 percent
to $23.66.



 "Europe's problems are our problems. We have concerns about
the slowdown in the emerging markets, specific to Asia. We have
a euro zone that is an apoplectic frenzy of just trying to
right the ship," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.



 "If you can find some stabilizing influence in the euro
zone to give the global markets some confidence, I'd be
shocked."



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 280.37
points, or 2.49 percent, to 10,959.89. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 30.45 points, or 2.59 percent, to
1,143.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 54.41 points,
or 2.19 percent, to 2,425.92.



 Investors awaited the the Institute for Supply Management's
August non-manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) for
insight into the pace of economic recovery. Wall Street
expectations are for a reading of 51 versus the 52.7 in the
prior month. Data on Friday showed zero net U.S. employment
growth and stoked recession concerns.



 Big U.S. banks, in talks with state officials on settling
claims of improper mortgage practices, have been offered a deal
that could limit legal liability in return for a
multibillion-dollar payment, the Financial Times reported. For
details, see [ID:nL3E7K60BC]



 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 5.8 percent to $6.83 and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) fell 4.1 percent to $33.20.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
