US STOCKS-European debt fears drag Wall St lower

  

 * ISM services sector data tops forecasts
 * Bank shares off on report of deal offer from states
 * Indexes off: S&P 2.4 pct, Dow 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 2.2 pct
 By Chuck Mikolajczak
 NEW YORK, Sept 6 Major stock indexes fell more
than 2 percent on Tuesday on fears the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis was worsening and the U.S. economy was sliding back
into recession.
 European equities also dropped, extending the previous
session's 4 percent decline, with bank shares hitting a
29-month low on worries about the political handling of the
euro zone debt crisis. [.EU] [MKTS/GLOB]
 Swiss shares bucked the trend, boosted after Switzerland's
central bank intervened to drive down the value of the franc.
The Swiss index .SSMI gained 4 percent. For details, see
 The PHLX Europe sector index .XEX slumped 5.3 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N) slumped 13.7 percent
to $23.62.
 "Isn't everything about Europe right now? Realistically,
it's what is going to happen with Italy, what is going to
happen with Greece, what is going to happen with Germany. That
is the big issue," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at
Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
 "Europe is where you have to be focused right now, and
Europe doesn't look good."
 European and U.S. stocks briefly pared losses after data
showed the pace of expansion in the U.S. services sector
unexpectedly accelerated in August. Data on Friday showed zero
net U.S. employment growth and stoked recession concerns.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 265.16
points, or 2.36 percent, to 10,975.10. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 29.26 points, or 2.49 percent, to
1,144.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 55.36 points,
or 2.23 percent, to 2,424.97.
 Big U.S. banks, in talks with state officials on settling
claims of improper mortgage practices, have been offered a deal
that could limit legal liability in return for a
multibillion-dollar payment, the Financial Times reported. For
 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 5.8 percent to $6.83 and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) fell 4.7 percent to $33. The KBW
Bank index .BKX declined 3.8 percent.
 The region's stocks .FTEU3 had tumbled 4 percent on
Monday, with financial issues falling to their lowest in more
than two years. U.S. markets were closed for the U.S. Labor Day
holiday on Monday.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

