版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 00:48 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St falls on euro zone debt fears; banks drag




 * Bank shares off on report of deal offer from states



 * European shares hit 2-yr closing low on debt worries



 * Indexes off: S&P, Dow both 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.7 pct



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates to mid-day trade)



 By Angela Moon



NEW YORK, Sept 6 Wall Street stocks tumbled on
Tuesday on rising concerns the euro zone's debt crisis could
hurt the global economy.



 Major U.S. banks were among the day's biggest decliners,
with the KBW Bank index .BKX off nearly 2 percent.



 Nervous investors channeled cash into less risky assets as
doubts resurfaced over the political will of Italy and Greece
to push through tough budget and debt measures demanded by
other euro zone members, while Germany hardened its stand
against giving them more aid. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K61RE]



 "The spillover from Europe's heavy selloff was expected,
and not just to our market here, but globally," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake
Oswego, Oregon.



 "Until things settle down over there, this kind of a
selloff could go on for a day or for a week."



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 212.52 points,
or 1.89 percent, at 11,027.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was down 21.76 points, or 1.85 percent, at 1,152.21. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC took off 41.55 points, or 1.68
percent, at 2,438.78.



 European shares .FTEU3 fell to their lowest close in more
than two years on Tuesday on worries the euro zone debt crisis
was deteriorating, while the PHLX Europe sector index .XEX
slumped 4.4 percent. U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse (CS.N)
fell 13.5 percent to $23.69.



 The Financial Times reported several big U.S. banks, in
talks with state officials on settling claims of improper
mortgage practices, were offered a deal to limit legal
liability in return for a multibillion-dollar payment.
[ID:nL3E7K60BC]



 Several brokerages including Nomura cut their price targets
on big lenders.



 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) lost 3.2 percent to $7.02 and
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) fell 3.7 percent to $33.34.



 Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) rose 4 percent to $37.55 after the
energy company said it plans to exit its refining business and
focus on its logistics operations.



 Temple-Inland Inc TIN.N jumped 25 percent to $30.81 after
International Paper Co (IP.N) agreed to buy the packaging firm
for $32 per share. International Paper rose 4.2 percent to
$26.55.



 European and U.S. stocks briefly pared losses after data
showed the pace of expansion in the U.S. services sector
unexpectedly accelerated in August. Data on Friday showed zero
net employment growth, stoking recession concerns.
[ID:nN1E7850B2]



 Trading volume was lower than usual at 3.97 billion shares
on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq.



 Decliners beat advancers by more than six-to-one on the New
York Stock Exchange. On Nasdaq, decliners were beating
advancers by about four-to-one.
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐