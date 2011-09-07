版本:
US STOCKS-Futures rebound after 3-day decline; Yahoo eyed




 * European shares rally from two-year low



 * Yahoo CEO fired over the phone, shares up



 * BofA consumer bank, brokerage chiefs to step down



 * Futures up: S&P 11.6 pts, Dow 103 pts, Nasdaq 25.25 pts



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, following a three-day equities decline, on hopes
the European debt crisis might ease after Germany's top court
smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailout
packages.



 European stocks rebounded from a two-year low, rising 2
percent, after the German court rejected a series of lawsuits
aimed at blocking the country's participation in bailouts for
Greece and other euro zone countries. [.EU]



 The court also said the government must seek approval of a
parliamentary committee before granting aid, which could
further slow a response for help. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7K70Q9]



 "We've been in a trading range and yesterday we hit the
bottom of that. The news out of Europe looks positive for the
market, but I see this as a short-term technical rebound," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.



 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) will be in the spotlight after Chairman
Roy Bostock fired Chief Executive Carol Bartz over the phone on
Tuesday. Chief Financial Officer Tim Morse took over as interim
CEO. Yahoo shares rose 6.5 percent to $13.75 in premarket
trade. [ID:nN1E785210]



 Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) gained 5.2 percent to $13.87 premarket
after the chipmaker forecast sales well above expectations.
[ID:nL3E7K63ZB]



 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), which has lost almost half of
its market value this year, said the heads of consumer banking
and global wealth and investment management left in a broad
reorganization. The stock rose 2.7 percent to $7.18 premarket.
[ID:nN1E7851WE]



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 advanced 11.6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were up
103 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 25.25 points.



 U.S. President Barack Obama, facing waning confidence among
Americans in his economic stewardship, plans some $300 billion
in tax cuts and government spending as part of a job-creating
package, according to various reports. Obama will unveil his
plan in a speech on Thursday. [ID:nN1E78524D]



 U.S. stocks fell for a third day on Tuesday on fears Europe
was failing to tackle its debt crisis, prompting worries the
market was heading to new lows for the year.
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
