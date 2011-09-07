版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三 20:59 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St set for rebound; Yahoo, BofA in focus




 * European shares rally from two-year low



 * Yahoo CEO fired over the phone, shares up



 * BofA gains after management shake-up



 * Futures up: S&P 15.3 pts, Dow 103 pts, Nasdaq 25.25 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Recasts lead, updates prices, adds VIX paragraph)



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Sept 7 Wall Streets stocks were set
to rebound on Wednesday on hopes the European debt crisis might
ease after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's
participation in bailout packages.



 Major stock indexes recorded a third straight day of losses
on Tuesday, and the S&P is down 14.5 percent from its highest
point in 2011, reached in April.



 European stocks bounced back from a two-year low on
Wednesday after the German court rejected lawsuits aimed at
blocking the country's participation in aid to Greece and other
euro zone countries.



 But the court said the government must seek approval of a
parliamentary committee before granting aid, which could
further slow its response. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 2 percent. [.EU] For details, see
[ID:nL5E7K70Q9]



 "We've been in a trading range and yesterday we hit the
bottom of that. The news out of Europe looks positive for the
market, but I see this as a short-term technical rebound," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 advanced 15.3 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 were up
103 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 25.25 points.



 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) will be in the spotlight after Chairman
Roy Bostock fired Chief Executive Carol Bartz over the phone on
Tuesday, ending a tumultuous tenure marked by stagnation and a
rift with Chinese partner Alibaba. Yahoo shares rose 6.5
percent to $13.75 in premarket trade. [ID:nN1E785210]



 Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) gained 5.2 percent to $13.87 premarket
after the chipmaker forecast sales well above expectations.
[ID:nL3E7K63ZB]



 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), which has lost almost half of
its market value this year, said the heads of consumer banking
and global wealth and investment management left in a broad
reorganization. The stock rose 2.7 percent to $7.18 premarket.
[ID:nN1E7851WE]



 U.S. stocks fell for a third day on Tuesday on fears Europe
was failing to tackle its debt crisis, prompting worries the
market was heading to new lows for the year.



 The CBOE Volatility index .VIX, Wall Street's so-called
fear gauge, spiked 9 percent to 37 on Tuesday. The index
usually moves inversely to the S&P 500.



 "If stocks test their early August lows in the coming days
to weeks, signs of abating downward intensity exhibited in the
VIX would be a bullish signal," said BBH's technical market
analyst Ari Wald.



 U.S. President Barack Obama, facing waning confidence among
Americans in his economic stewardship, plans some $300 billion
in tax cuts and government spending as part of a job-creating
package, according to various reports. Obama will unveil his
plan in a speech on Thursday. [ID:nN1E78524D]
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐