US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps as Europe debt concerns ease




 * German ruling eases investor fear over Europe



 * Bank shares jump 6 pct, Bank of America up 7 pct



 * Yahoo CEO abruptly fired, shares up



 * Indexes up: Dow 2.5 pct, S&P 2.9 pct, Nasdaq 3 pct



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
 (Updates to close)



 By Edward Krudy



 NEW YORK, Sept 7 Wall Street bounced more than
2 percent on Wednesday, reversing three days of losses after
Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation
in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis.



 But investor caution that there remains a long road to
recovery was underscored by light trading and continued high
volatility as shown in the CBOE VIX volatility index .VIX.



 In almost a mirror image of the previous session, financial
stocks rebounded sharply, with the KBW Bank Index .BKX up
nearly 6 percent. Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)  jumped 7
percent, helped by a management shake-up.



 European stocks rallied off a two-year low after the German
court rejected lawsuits aimed at blocking the country from
joining efforts to aid Greece and other nations. Germany's DAX
.DAX index leapt more than 4 percent.



 Kevin Caron, market strategist at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in
Florham Park, New Jersey, cautioned that although valuations
are more attractive after a 12 percent decline in the S&P 500
index since April, uncertainty over the festering European debt
crisis and the path of the U.S. economy will continue to dog
Wall Street.



 "This is just another step in a long road," he said. "We'd
really like to see some improvement in some of the data, and
we're just not there yet."



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 275.56
points, or 2.47 percent, to 11,414.86. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 33.38 points, or 2.86 percent, to
1,198.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 75.11
points, or 3.04 percent, to 2,548.94.



 Volume was just 7 billion shares on the NYSE, Amex and
Nasdaq, among its lightest readings over the last month and
well below last year's average of 7.56 billion.



 Bank of America (BAC.N) rose 7 percent to $7.48 and was the
top percentage gainer on the Dow after the heads of its
consumer banking and global wealth and investment management
units left. Bank of America has lost almost half of its market
value this year. [ID:nN1E7851WE]



 "The financials have been pounded mercilessly, and we're
starting to get a real bid under their valuation," said Howard
Ward, chief investment officer at GAMCO Growth in Rye, New
York. "That's a huge positive."



 The CBOE Volatility index .VIX fell 9.6 percent after
spiking 9 percent on Tuesday but still remained over 30, a
level often seen as a warning sign for equity markets. The
index usually moves inversely to the S&P 500.



 "The complete impetus for this rally was the severe
oversold condition that had emerged over the previous three
days of heavy selling," said Larry McMillan, president of
McMillan Analysis Corp in a report.



 "The indicators are mixed, and volatility remains high --
correctly warning of the dangers of this market," he said.



 The total put-to-call ratio for all listed options
finished at 0.91 on Wednesday, below the 22-day moving average
of 1.15, according to option analytics firm Trade Alert. The
ratio is the lowest level in one month when the ratio is
adjusted for ex-dividend trading in call options.



 "Many consider a high put-to-call ratio to be a sign of a
market bottom. So today's reading could be interpreted as a
sign of a market top," said Trade Alert president Henry
Schwartz.



 Shares of energy companies, a sector closely tied to
economic growth, were also higher. The S&P energy index .GSPE
rose 3.7 percent while the price of U.S crude rose $3 to a
five-week high Wednesday,



 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) shares gained 5.4 percent to $13.61
after its chairman, Roy Bostock, abruptly fired Chief Executive
Carol Bartz on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous tenure marked by
stagnation and a rift with Chinese partner Alibaba.
[ID:nN1E785210]



 Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) was the biggest loser on the
S&P 500, falling 3.6 percent to $44.54 a day after the operator
of the Red Lobster and Olive Garden restaurant chains warned
that Hurricane Irene hurt its fiscal first-quarter earnings.
[ID:nN1E7851Q5]



 Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) climbed 8.1 percent to $14.25 a day
after the chipmaker forecast 2013 sales that topped market
expectations. [ID:nL3E7K63ZB]



 About 88 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange were in positive territory, while 83 percent of stocks
on the Nasdaq rose.
 (Additional reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Leslie
Adler)



            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
