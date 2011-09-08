US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Obama speech

BRIEF-Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016
* Initial jobless claims on tap
* Obama, Bernanke speeches eyed
* Futures: S&P off 0.7 pt, Dow off 7 pts, Nasdaq up 6.5
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on the labor market ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama's speech unveiling his plan to stimulate jobs growth.
* Weekly U.S. jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), which investors will comb for signs the recovery is improving. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 405,000 new filings, compared with 409,000 in the prior week.
* After last Friday's dismal U.S. nonfarm payroll data, investors will closely watch Obama's televised speech to Congress at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). The president is expected to propose tax cuts for middle-class households and businesses and new spending to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. For details, see [ID:nN1E786157]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 0.7 point and slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dipped 7 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 6.5 points.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver a speech on the U.S. economic outlook to the Economic Club of Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), but he is unlikely to announce any outline new measures to boost the flagging recovery. [ID:nN1E7860OB]
* A U.S. appeals court has ruled a fraud lawsuit against Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and other lenders involving mortgage practices cannot proceed. [ID:nN1E7860VO]
* A lawsuit against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) by HTC Corp (2498.TW) has been extended to include nine more patents the Taiwanese firm acquired from Google Inc (GOOG.O) last week. [ID:nL3E7K811H]
* The U.S. Labor Department is investigating pay practices at homebuilders PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) Lennar Corp (LEN.N), D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) and KB Home (KBH.N), the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) will unveil an early version of
Windows 8, a touch-enabled, tablet-friendly operating system,
at its annual conference in Anaheim next Tuesday.
[ID:nN1E7861IF]
* FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is looking to update its aging fleet of cargo planes and considering buying wide-body freighters from Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SAS EAD.PA, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. [ID:nL3E7K742J]
* A profit-sharing deal for workers is on the table in
contract talks between General Motors Co (GM.N) and the United
Auto Workers union, sources told Reuters. [ID:nN1E7861M2]
* European stocks rose 0.8 percent early Thursday, extending the previous session's rebound as investors bet on a more dovish tone from the European Central Bank, scooping up recently battered banking shares. [.EU]
* In Asia, the Nikkei stock average pulled further away from a six-month low hit this week, boosted by optimism about Europe solving its debt crisis, but the rise was tempered by continuing uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook. [ID:nL3E7K80QD] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
