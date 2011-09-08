版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 8日 星期四 19:36 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Obama speech




 * Initial jobless claims on tap



 * Obama, Bernanke speeches eyed



 * Futures: S&P off 0.7 pt, Dow off 7 pts, Nasdaq up 6.5



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday as investors awaited data on the
labor market ahead of U.S. President Barack Obama's speech
unveiling his plan to stimulate jobs growth.



 * Weekly U.S. jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT), which investors will comb for signs the recovery is
improving. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
405,000 new filings, compared with 409,000 in the prior week.



 * After last Friday's dismal U.S. nonfarm payroll data,
investors will closely watch Obama's televised speech to
Congress at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT). The president is expected to
propose tax cuts for middle-class households and businesses and
new spending to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
For details, see [ID:nN1E786157]



 * S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 0.7 point and slightly above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dipped 7
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 6.5 points.



 * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver a
speech on the U.S. economic outlook to the Economic Club of
Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), but he is unlikely to
announce any outline new measures to boost the flagging
recovery. [ID:nN1E7860OB]



 * A U.S. appeals court has ruled a fraud lawsuit against
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and
other lenders involving mortgage practices cannot proceed.
[ID:nN1E7860VO]



 * A lawsuit against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) by HTC Corp
(2498.TW) has been extended to include nine more patents the
Taiwanese firm acquired from Google Inc (GOOG.O) last week.
[ID:nL3E7K811H]



 * The U.S. Labor Department is investigating pay practices
at homebuilders PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N) Lennar Corp (LEN.N),
D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) and KB Home (KBH.N), the Wall Street
Journal reported.



 * Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) will unveil an early version of
Windows 8, a touch-enabled, tablet-friendly operating system,
at its annual conference in Anaheim next Tuesday.
[ID:nN1E7861IF]



 * FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is looking to update its aging fleet
of cargo planes and considering buying wide-body freighters
from Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SAS EAD.PA, Bloomberg
reported, citing sources. [ID:nL3E7K742J]



 * A profit-sharing deal for workers is on the table in
contract talks between General Motors Co (GM.N) and the United
Auto Workers union, sources told Reuters. [ID:nN1E7861M2]



 * European stocks rose 0.8 percent early Thursday,
extending the previous session's rebound as investors bet on a
more dovish tone from the European Central Bank, scooping up
recently battered banking shares. [.EU]



 * In Asia, the Nikkei stock average pulled further away
from a six-month low hit this week, boosted by optimism about
Europe solving its debt crisis, but the rise was tempered by
continuing uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook.
[ID:nL3E7K80QD]
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
