US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open after jobless data




 * Initial jobless claims miss expectations



 * Obama, Bernanke speeches eyed



 * Futures off: S&P 8.6 pts, Dow 69 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Thursday as data showed a weaker
labor market ahead of a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama
detailing his plan for jobs growth.



 Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 414,000 in
the week ended Sept. 3 from an upwardly revised 412,000 the
prior week, the government said. For details, see
[ID:nN1E7870A9]



 On the heels of the claims data and last Friday's dismal
payrolls report showing no jobs created in August, Obama is
expected to propose tax cuts for middle-class households and
businesses and new spending to repair roads, bridges and other
infrastructure. For details, see [ID:nN1E786157]



 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver a speech
on the U.S. economic outlook to the Economic Club of Minnesota
at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), but he is unlikely to outline new
measures to boost the economy. [ID:nN1E7860OB]



 "(The data) is not going to help. Could we pull back more?
For sure," said Sam Ginzburg, head of capital markets at First
New York in New York.



 "I want to hear what Bernanke has to say, I want to hear
what Obama has to say, which in turn is going to make Friday,
for our market, a very interesting day."



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 8.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dipped 69
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 9.5 points.



 The European Central Bank held interest rates at 1.5
percent and is likely to indicate a policy tightening cycle
begun in April is on hold in the face of more evidence the
region's recovery is losing momentum. European stocks pared
gains after the decision. For ECB story, [ID:nL5E7K80SP]; for
European stocks, [.EU]



 A U.S. appeals court has ruled a fraud lawsuit against Bank
of America Corp (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and other
lenders involving mortgage practices cannot proceed. Bank of
America shares lost 1.3 percent to $7.38 and Wells Fargo fell 1
percent to $24.70 in premarket trade.  [ID:nN1E7860VO]



 Results from a trial of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) experimental
rheumatoid arthritis treatment showed it was as effective as
Abbott Inc's (ABT.N) blockbuster injectable Humira, but more
patients suffered serious side effects. Pfizer slipped 0.8
percent to $18.85 in premarket trading.



 PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N) is buying Caliper Life Sciences Inc
CALP.O to broaden its reach in molecular imaging and genomic
detection technologies. Caliper surged 41.4 percent to $10.45
premarket.



 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey
