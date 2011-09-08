版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St dips after trade, jobless data




 * Initial jobless claims rise



 * Obama, Bernanke speeches eyed



 * Indexes off: S&P 0.5 pct, Dow 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct



  (Updates to early morning)



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks slipped on
Thursday after data showed continued softness in the labor
market but a shrinking trade gap, ahead of a speech by U.S.
President Barack Obama detailing his plan for jobs growth.



 Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 414,000 in
the week ended Sept. 3 from an upwardly revised 412,000 in the
prior week, the Labor Department said.



 A separate report showed the trade deficit narrowed
considerably in July, a positive signal for growth in the third
quarter after a sluggish first half. For details, see
[ID:nN1E7870A9]



 "The trade balance was better than expected despite worse
jobless claims, so that could move up (gross domestic product)
estimates, and that is why we probably didn't go down more than
what we should have on the number," said Sam Ginzburg, head of
capital markets at First New York in New York.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 27.81
points, or 0.24 percent, to 11,387.05. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 5.46 points, or 0.46 percent, to
1,193.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shed 8.18 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 2,540.76.



 On the heels of the jobless data and last Friday's payrolls
report showing no jobs were created in August, Obama is
expected to propose tax cuts for the middle class and
businesses and new spending to repair roads, bridges and other
infrastructure. For details, see [ID:nN1E786157]



 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will deliver a speech
on the U.S. economic outlook to the Economic Club of Minnesota
at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), but he is unlikely to outline new
measures to boost the economy. [ID:nN1E7860OB]



 "I want to hear what Bernanke has to say, I want to hear
what Obama has to say, which in turn is going to make Friday,
for our market, a very interesting day," said Ginzburg.



 The European Central Bank signaled that its interest rate
rise cycle had been halted, saying euro zone inflation risks
were no longer skewed to the upside and economic growth would
be slow at best. European stocks were little changed. For ECB
story, [ID:nL5E7K80SP]; for European stocks, [.EU]



 Caliper Life Sciences Inc CALP.O surged 41.4 percent to
$10.43 after a deal to be bought by PerkinElmer Inc (PKI.N).
PerkinElmer fell 3.2 percent to $21.35.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
