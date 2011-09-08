版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St gains in choppy trade ahead of Obama speech




 * Obama to call for urgent steps on U.S. economy



 * New jobless claims rise, July trade gap narrows



 * Stocks up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates to late morning, adds quote, byline)



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. stocks edged higher in
choppy trade on Thursday, led by gains in the technology sector
ahead of a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama laying out a
major jobs package.



 Indexes seesawed between modest gains and losses throughout
the morning session. Technology stocks were the day's top
gainers, supporting the Nasdaq, which outperformed other
indexes. The Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX was up 1.4
percent.



 Banks were the biggest decliners after sharp gains in the
previous session. The KBW Bank Index .BKX was down nearly 1
percent.



 "We're seeing a lot of action in the Nasdaq and technology
stocks. Those are flush with cash and have the least amount of
risk," said Phil Streible, senior market strategist with MF
Global in Chicago.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI added 20.51 points,
or 0.18 percent, at 11,435.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 0.76 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,199.38. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 8.16 points, or 0.32
percent, at 2,557.10.



 Obama will lay out a $300 billion plan to include tax cuts
for the middle class and businesses and new spending to repair
deteriorating infrastructure. Obama, scheduled to speak at 7
p.m. EDT, (2300 GMT) is staking his re-election hopes on a call
for urgent bipartisan action. For details, see [ID:nN1E7870HE]



 Boosting the Nasdaq, Sandisk Corp SNDK.O jumped 5.6
percent to $39.74.



 Among bank shares, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) fell 1
percent to $7.40, the second largest decliner on the Dow. The
S&P 500 financial sector index .GSPF lost 0.7 percent.



 Earlier, data from the Labor Department showed weekly
jobless claims rose to 414,000 from an upwardly revised 412,000
in the prior week.



 Separately, the trade deficit narrowed considerably in
July, a positive signal for growth in the third quarter after a
sluggish first half. [ID:nN1E7870A9]



 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak on the
U.S. economic outlook to the Economic Club of Minnesota at 1:30
p.m. EDT. (1730 GMT) [ID:nN1E7860OB]
