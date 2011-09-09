US STOCKS-Futures down after Obama speech as investors uneasy

* President Obama lays out $447 billion jobs plan
* Bank of America discussing about 40,000 job cuts
* TI sees broad demand slowdown due to economy
* Futures off: S&P 6.3 pts, Dow 53 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday as a jobs proposal by President Barack Obama did
little to reassure investors concerned about weak economic
growth.
Obama's U.S. jobs package, revealed in an address to
Congress on Thursday evening, was met with skepticism, with
investors waiting to see if Republicans would back the plan.
In China, inflation pulled back in August from a three-year
high, while economic activity slowed, underlining expectations
the central bank can hold off on further monetary policy
tightening in the face of a global economic slowdown. For
Finance chiefs from the Group of 7 richest nations meet on
Friday under heavy pressure to take action to revive flagging
economic growth and calm the biggest confidence crisis in
financial markets since the global credit crunch.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) officials have discussed
slashing roughly 40,000 jobs during the first wave of a
restructuring, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the plans. The cuts aim to reduce the bank's
workforce of 280,000 over a period of years, the Journal said.
A number of brokerages, including Jefferies, cut price
target on Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N after the company
warned its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse
than already low expectations as concern about an economic
slowdown is stifling demand for products that use its chips.
S&P 500 futures SPc2 fell 6.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dipped 53
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 lost 15 points.
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications that new
stimulus measures were in the works to boost the flagging
economy.
