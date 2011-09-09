US STOCKS-Wall St lower on ECB resignation, Obama jobs plan

* European Cental Bank member Stark to step down
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks fell more than 1
percent on Friday as the surprise resignation of a European
Central Bank executive board member brought concerns over the
region's debt back to the fore.
Investors also remained skeptical about how much of
President Barack Obama's $447 billion proposal to generate U.S.
jobs would make it through Congress. Obama on Thursday night
challenged Congress to enact tax cuts and new spending to
revive a stalled job market, but he faces an uphill fight to
win over Republicans.
Finance chiefs from the Group of 7 richest nations are set
to meet on Friday, and the group is under heavy pressure to
take action to revive flagging economic growth and calm the
biggest confidence crisis in financial markets since the global
"Europe is the No. 1 thing causing pressure on the market
as the realization grows that what we've done so far hasn't
worked," said Liz Ann Sonders, the New York-based chief
investment strategist at Charles Schwab Corp.
"There was a lot in Obama's speech that sounded good, but
considering all the uncertainty that exists, it didn't do much
to move the needle," Sonders said.
ECB Executive Board Member Juergen Stark will step down
from his post, the bank said on Friday, with two sources
telling Reuters it was because of a conflict over the central
bank's controversial bond-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 165.71
points, or 1.47 percent, at 11,130.10. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 14.06 points, or 1.19 percent, at
1,171.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 21.12
points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,508.02.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) officials have discussed
slashing roughly 40,000 jobs during the first wave of a
restructuring, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the plans. The cuts aim to reduce the bank's
workforce of 280,000 over a period of years, the Journal
wrote.
Shares of the Dow component fell 1.3 percent to $7.11.
A number of brokerages, including Jefferies, cut price
targets on Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N after the company
warned its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) fell 4.2 percent after its August
restaurant sales rose less than analysts expected.
