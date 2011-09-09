US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs fears

* Top German to quit ECB over bond-buying row
* President Obama lays out $447 billion jobs plan
* Bank of America discussing about 40,000 job cuts
* Indexes down: Dow 2.6 pct, S&P 2.5 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday
after the top German official at the European Central Bank
resigned in protest of the bank's bond-buying program, which
has been a major tool in fighting the region's debt crisis.
ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark will step down
from his post by the end of the year, the bank said on Friday.
Two sources told Reuters Stark's resignation, which comes
almost three years before his term is due to expire, was
because of a conflict over the central bank's controversial
program of buying up sovereign bonds to help hold down
borrowing costs in some debt-strapped euro zone members. For
details, [ID:nL5E7K91CF]
"The ECB is critical in dealing with and potentially
solving the sovereign debt issue, so when you get a new story
like this, that there's internal turmoil in the ECB, that
immediately has implications for the bond-buying program, which
immediately has implications on the capital level in European
banks," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor
Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Terrorism threats against New York City and Washington just
ahead of the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks also
prompted investors to sell equities ahead of the weekend.
"Later in the day, we'll be dealing with concerns nobody
wants to be long over the weekend because of these unconfirmed
terrorism reports," de Gan said.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 280.90
points, or 2.49 percent, at 11,014.91. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 27.22 points, or 2.30 percent, at
1,158.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 49.98
points, or 1.98 percent, at 2,479.16.
The S&P 500 was on track to end the week more than 1
percent lower.
At a meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs being held in
France, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Friday
pressed Europe's strongest economies to give "unequivocal"
financial support to weaker euro zone states to overcome a debt
crisis that threatens the world economy.
Investors remained skeptical about how much of President
Barack Obama's $447 billion proposal to generate U.S. jobs
would make it through Congress. Obama on Thursday night
challenged Congress to enact tax cuts and new spending to
revive a stalled job market, but he faces an uphill fight to
win over Republicans.
In company news, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) officials
have discussed slashing roughly 40,000 jobs during the first
wave of a restructuring, The Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the plans. The cuts aim to reduce the
bank's workforce of 280,000 over a period of years, the Journal
wrote.
Shares of Bank of America, a Dow component which earlier in
the week announced a far-reaching reorganization of senior
management, slid 2.1 percent to $7.05.
A number of brokerages, including Jefferies, cut price
targets on Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N after the company
warned its third-quarter earnings and revenue would be worse
than already low expectations. [ID:nN1E787113] The stock was up
1.2 percent to $26.10 after trading as low as $25.52 earlier.
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) fell 5.3 percent to $83.89 after
its August restaurant sales rose less than analysts expected.
[ID:nN1E7860MC]
