US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as ECB discord stirs fears

* Top German to quit ECB over bond-buying row
* Obama's $447 billion jobs plan faces uphill battle
* Bank of America discussing about 40,000 job cuts
* Indexes down: Dow 3 pct, S&P 2.9 pct, Nasdaq 2.8 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to late-afternoon trade)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday
after the top German official at the European Central Bank
resigned in protest of the bank's bond-buying program, which
has been a major tool in fighting the region's debt crisis.
The resignation of Juergen Stark, who will step down from
the ECB by the end of the year, comes as investors are looking
for leadership from policy makers around the globe as fears of
a new recession engulf global markets.
Doubts about President Barack Obama's $447 billion stimulus
proposal added to the negative sentiment, with investors
unconvinced his administration has the tools to revive the
flagging U.S. economy.
The sell-off was broad, with all 10 S&P sectors in the red
and 80 percent of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange
falling. The VIX volatility index .VIX, a measure of expected
market turbulence, leapt 18 percent to over 40 -- close to its
highest level this year.
"The ECB is critical in dealing with and potentially
solving the sovereign debt issue, so when you get a new story
like this, that there's internal turmoil in the ECB, that
immediately has implications for the bond-buying program, which
immediately has implications on the capital level in European
banks," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor
Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The ECB has been buying up sovereign bonds to help hold
down borrowing costs in some debt-strapped euro zone members,
and the program has been considered critical to arresting
market contagion. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]
Unnerving traders further were unconfirmed terrorism
threats against New York City and Washington just ahead of the
10th anniversary of the September 11, attacks.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 341.14
points, or 3.02 percent, to 10,954.67. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX fell 35.14 points, or 2.96 percent, to
1,150.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 71.42 points,
or 2.82 percent, to 2,457.72.
The S&P 500 was on track to end the week more than 1
percent lower and is now down 8.2 percent this year.
"There is an extreme amount of negativity," said Sam
Ginzburg, a senior trader at First New York Securities.
Shares of some big companies fell after Obama's speech did
not address proposals to allow large, multinational companies
to repatriate an estimated $1.5 trillion of overseas profits to
the United States at a reduced tax rate.
"These are software companies, pharma companies that have
billion of dollars stranded overseas," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago. "It's a
disappointment that we didn't see a definitive package on
bringing those profits back home."
Among stocks that would benefit from such a move, Xerox
Corp (XRX.N) fell 5.2 percent to $7.43 and Hewlett Packard
(HPQ.N) fell 5.1 percent to $22.66.
At a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven
wealthy nations being held in France, U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Friday pressed Europe's strongest economies
to give "unequivocal" financial support to weaker euro zone
states to overcome a debt crisis that threatens the world
economy.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) officials discussed slashing
roughly 40,000 jobs during the first wave of a restructuring,
The Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the
plans.
Shares of Bank of America, a Dow component that earlier
this week announced a far-reaching reorganization of senior
management, slid 2.8 percent to $7.
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) fell 5 percent to $84.16. The
world's largest hamburger chain reported a lower-than-expected
rise in worldwide August sales at established restaurants on a
steep drop in Japan and a lull in new product launches in the
United States. [ID:nN1E7860MC]
(Editing by Leslie Adler)