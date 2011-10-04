US STOCKS-Futures off on Greece fears, Goldman cuts GDP view

* S&P 500 nears bear market level
* Goldman cuts GDP view for 2012
* Apple expected to unveil newest iPhone
* Futures off: Dow 116 pts; S&P 11.9 pts; Nasdaq 19.75 pts
(Adds analyst comment, Goldman forecast, updates prices)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday, a day after equities hit 13-month lows, as European
officials considered making banks take bigger losses on Greek
debt and on expectations Greece would default soon.
Wall Street has fallen for the past two sessions and the
broad S&P 500 index was on the verge of entering bear market
territory as investors feared that the crisis in Europe could
make a recession more likely in the United States.
To add to market pessimism, Goldman Sachs cut its gross
domestic product outlook for advanced economies for 2012,
seeing growth of 1.3 percent versus its previous view of 2.1
percent.
"The main driver of our shift in views has been the
escalation of bank funding stress in the Euro area, alongside
deeper public budget cuts in a number of European countries,"
Goldman said in a note.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index .SX7P sank 4 percent
on Tuesday while Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) dropped 14
percent to a record low in intraday because of its Greek
exposure. European shares tumbled 3.4 percent. [.EU]
U.S. banks were likely to remain in focus and continue to
be pressured by the same issue. On Monday, Morgan Stanley
(MS.N) closed at its lowest since December 2008.
European finance ministers were considering making banks
take bigger losses on Greek debt and delayed a vital aid
payment to Athens until mid-November, setting up a crunch point
in the region's sovereign debt crisis. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7L419D]
"The economy is in a protracted slowdown, and until there's
a resolution with Greece, that situation will continue to
linger over the market," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in New York. "This could turn
into a self-fulfilling prophecy of recession."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 11.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 sank 116
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 19.75 points.
The benchmark S&P is down 19.4 percent and near bear market
territory, which would be a 20 percent decline from a high set
on April 29.
Later Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will testify before the Joint Economic Committee in Washington
on the economic outlook.
Data on durable goods and factory orders, both for August,
will also be released at 10 a.m. EDT. Factory orders are seen
flat with the prior month. (1400 GMT)
Ford Motor Co (F.N) edged 1.2 percent lower to $9.26 in
premarket trading after reaching a tentative agreement with the
United Auto Workers union on a new contract. [ID:nN1E79303Z]
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is expected to unveil a new version of
its popular iPhone, hoping to fend off hard-charging rivals
running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android system. [ID:nN1E79225D]
Fast food chain operator Yum! Brands Inc (YUM.N) is on tap
to report quarterly results.
The Dow and S&P dropped more than 2 percent on Monday,
slumping to 13-month lows in heavy volume on fears Greece's
debt woes could spark a full-blown banking crisis in Europe.
The Nasdaq fell more than 3 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)