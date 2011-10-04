US STOCKS-Wall St set to open in bear market on Greece fears

* S&P 500 set to enter bear market at open
* Goldman cuts GDP view for 2012 to 1.3 pct
* Apple expected to unveil newest iPhone
* Futures off: Dow 93 pts; S&P 6.3 pts; Nasdaq 12.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 set to
enter a bear market as European officials postponed a vital aid
payment to debt-stricken Greece.
Wall Street stocks dropped to 13-month lows on Monday as
investors feared the crisis in Europe could increase the
chances of a new recession in the United States.
Adding to market pessimism, Goldman Sachs cut its gross
domestic product outlook for advanced economies for 2012,
lowering its growth forecast to 1.3 percent from 2.1 percent.
"The main driver of our shift in views has been the
escalation of bank funding stress in the Euro area, alongside
deeper public budget cuts in a number of European countries,"
Goldman said in a note.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index .SX7P sank 4.6 percent
on Tuesday as European officials reviewed a plan for banks to
take bigger losses on Greek debt and on expectations Greece
would default soon.
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) dropped 14.5 percent to
a record low as investors focused on its heavy exposure to
Greek debt. European shares tumbled 2.8 percent. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7L40WD] and [.EU]
U.S. banks were likely to remain in focus and continue to
be pressured by the same issue. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) was down
about 4 percent to $11.96 in premarket trading. On Monday, it
closed at its lowest since December 2008.
European finance ministers were considering making banks
take bigger losses on Greek debt and delayed a vital aid
payment to Athens until mid-November. [ID:nL5E7L419D]
"The economy is in a protracted slowdown, and until there's
a resolution with Greece, that situation will continue to
linger over the market," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in New York. "This could turn
into a self-fulfilling prophecy of recession."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 sank 93
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 12.25 points.
The benchmark S&P is down 19.4 percent from a high set on
April 29. It would have to be down 20 percent to enter bear
market territory.
Later Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will testify before the Joint Economic Committee in Washington
on the economic outlook.
Data on durable goods and factory orders, both for August,
will also be released at 10 a.m. EDT. Factory orders are seen
unchanged from the prior month. (1400 GMT)
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is expected to unveil a new version of
its popular iPhone, hoping to fend off hard-charging rivals
running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android system. The stock was
very slightly higher in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E79225D]
Ford Motor Co (F.N) edged 1.2 percent lower to $9.26 in
premarket trading after reaching a tentative agreement with the
United Auto Workers union on a new contract. [ID:nN1E79303Z]
Fast food chain operator Yum! Brands Inc (YUM.N) is on tap
to report quarterly results.
The Dow and S&P dropped more than 2 percent on Monday,
slumping to 13-month lows in heavy volume on fears Greece's
debt woes could spark a full-blown banking crisis in Europe.
The Nasdaq fell more than 3 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)