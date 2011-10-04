REFILE-US STOCKS-S&P enters bear mkt, Greece fears sink Wall St

(Fixes typo in headline)
* S&P 500 in bear market, down 20 pct from 2011 high
* Goldman cuts 2012 GDP view to 1.3 pct
* Apple expected to unveil new iPhone version
* Indexes down: Dow 2.2 pct, S&P 2.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.4 pct
(Updates to early trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. stocks tumbled and the S&P
500 entered bear market territory on Tuesday as European
officials postponed a vital aid payment to debt-stricken
Greece.
Wall Street fell about 2 percent, extending the previous
day's decline to 13-month lows as investors feared the crisis
in Europe could throw the United States into a new recession.
Concerns over Europe's financial system have contributed to
equity losses over the past several months. With Tuesday's
drop, the benchmark S&P has fallen more than 20 percent from an
intraday high reached in early May, putting it into bear market
territory.
"There's indiscriminate selling at this point, without any
real justification. No one really understands what's going on
in Europe, and until we get more clarity I doubt if we'll see
much interest in buying," said Eric Green, senior portfolio
manager and director of research at Philadelphia-based Penn
Capital Management, which oversees $6.5 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slid 232.19 points,
or 2.18 percent, at 10,423.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was down 22.69 points, or 2.06 percent, at 1,076.54. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 32.30 points, or 1.38
percent, at 2,303.53.
U.S. banks continued to be pressured by Europe's fragile
finances. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) fell 6.3 percent to $11.68 and
is down more than 56 percent this year.
Adding to market pessimism, Goldman Sachs cut its gross
domestic product outlook for advanced economies for 2012,
lowering its growth forecast to 1.3 percent from 2.1 percent.
"The main driver of our shift in views has been the
escalation of bank funding stress in the Euro area, alongside
deeper public budget cuts in a number of European countries,"
Goldman said in a note.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index .SX7P sank nearly 5
percent as European officials reviewed a plan for banks to take
bigger losses on Greek debt and on expectations Greece would
default soon.
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) dropped 19.2 percent to
a record low as investors focused on its heavy exposure to
Greek debt. European shares tumbled 3.1 percent. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7L40WD] and [.EU]
European officials also delayed a vital aid payment to
Athens until mid-November. [ID:nL5E7L419D]
Later Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will testify before the Joint Economic Committee in Washington
on the economic outlook.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is set to unveil a new version of its
popular iPhone, hoping to fend off hard-charging rivals. The
stock edged 0.7 percent lower to $372. [ID:nN1E79225D]
Ford Motor Co (F.N) fell 2.6 percent to $9.12 after
reaching a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers
union on a new contract. [ID:nN1E79303Z]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)