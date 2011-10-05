US STOCKS-Futures rise alongside Europe; labor data awaited

* Volatility likely to persist, S&P flirts with bear mkt
* ISM non-manufacturing survey, ADP labor report on tap
* Costco quarterly profit, revenue miss views
* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. stock index futures were
higher but more volatility was likely on Wednesday as European
finance ministers appeared ready to prop up struggling banks,
with data due on the U.S. labor market and services sector.
* Equities ended sharply higher on Tuesday in a very
volatile session, with the S&P rising more than 2 percent after
dipping into bear market territory -- defined as a 20 percent
decline from recent highs.
* Markets whipsawed on Tuesday, first falling as European
officials postponed a vital aid payment to Greece, then
rallying after finance ministers were moving to safeguard
banks.
* European equities were further lifted on Wednesday by the
reports that regional finance ministers had expressed a new
sense of urgency about the financial crisis and would prepare a
plan to recapitalize banks. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
of top European shares rose 2.3 percent. For details, see
* Wall Street has taken its cues from Europe lately, with
volatility rising on every sign of progress or delay in
tackling the crisis. Fears of contagion have contributed to
weakness in recent months and sent the S&P flirting into bear
market territory.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 69
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 13.5 points.
* The caution over Europe has persisted despite
better-than-expected U.S. economic data. More was due on
Wednesday. with the Institute for Supply Management releasing
its September non-manufacturing survey at 10 a.m. EDT [1400
GMT]. The survey is seen holding steady from the prior month,
when it was in expansionary territory.
* The ADP national employment report, coming at 8:15 a.m.
EDT (1215 GMT), is expected to show a decline in the number of
new private sector jobs compared with last month. The report
precedes Friday's key non-farm payroll report, which is seen
adding jobs in a rebound from August, a month of flat growth.
* Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) said early Wednesday that
fourth-quarter earnings and revenue missed expectations, while
late Tuesday fast food chain operator Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N)
reported a quarterly profit that matched expectations and said
sales in China, a key market, rose 19 percent. [ID:nL3E7L517B]
* Investors rushed in to buy technology and other
beaten-down sectors as the S&P 500 dipped in and out of a bear
market on Tuesday before a late rally drove the index to its
largest gain in more than a week.
