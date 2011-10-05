US STOCKS-Futures rise alongside Europe; labor data awaited

* Volatility seen persisting, S&P flirts with bear market
* ISM non-manufacturing survey, ADP labor report on tap
* Costco quarterly profit, revenue miss views
* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 5.6 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Wednesday but more volatility was seen as investors
awaited data on the labor market and services sector and
European finance ministers appeared ready to prop up struggling
banks.
Equities ended sharply higher on Tuesday in a very volatile
session, with the S&P rising more than 2 percent after dipping
into bear market territory -- defined as a 20 percent decline
from recent highs.
Markets whipsawed on Tuesday, first falling as European
officials postponed a vital aid payment to Greece, then
rallying after officials moved to safeguard banks.
European equities were further lifted on Wednesday by the
reports that regional finance ministers had expressed a new
sense of urgency about the financial crisis and would prepare a
plan to recapitalize banks. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index
of top European shares rose 2 percent. For details, see
"The safeguard is a big deal, but it could just be a
short-term release valve," said James Dailey, portfolio manager
of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"There's going to be an ebb and flow in any progress, and
markets will be volatile and manic as that occurs. We remain
vulnerable to shocks, which is why we need to see resolution."
Wall Street has taken its cues from Europe lately, with
volatility rising on every sign of progress or delay in
tackling the crisis. Fear of contagion have contributed to
weakness in recent months and sent the S&P flirting with bear
market territory.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 37
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 7 points.
Worries over Europe have persisted despite
better-than-expected U.S. economic data. More was due on
Wednesday, with the Institute for Supply Management releasing
its September non-manufacturing survey at 10 a.m. EDT [1400
GMT]. The survey is seen at 52.9 versus 53.3 in the prior
month.
The ADP national employment report, coming at 8:15 a.m. EDT
(1215 GMT), is expected to show 75,000 jobs were created in
September versus 91,000 last month. The report comes ahead of
Friday's key non-farm payrolls report, which is seen adding
jobs in a rebound from August, a month of flat growth.
"We're expecting deterioration in both datapoints, but
anything far from expectations could add to intraday
volatility," TEAM Asset's Dailey said.
Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) said early Wednesday that
fourth-quarter earnings rose from a year ago, but missed
expectations, while late Tuesday fast food chain operator Yum
Brands Inc (YUM.N) reported a quarterly profit that matched
expectations. [ID:nL3E7L517B] and [ID:nN1E7931PK]
Investors rushed in to buy technology and other beaten-down
sectors as the S&P 500 dipped in and out of a bear market on
Tuesday before a late rally drove the index to its largest gain
in more than a week.
