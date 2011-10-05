US STOCKS-Wall Street flat, US data tops expectations

* ADP U.S. jobs report, services survey top expectations
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday as European finance ministers appeared ready to
prop up struggling banks while reports on the U.S. labor market
and services sector came in stronger than expected.
Early trading was choppy as the market struggled for firm
direction after a dramatic turnaround late on Tuesday in which
shares ended sharply higher on reports European officials would
act to safeguard banks.
Over six sessions, the S&P has fallen 10 percent and
investors who bet against the market were suddenly forced to
cover short positions as the market shifted.
"All measures we look at indicate that the market is
extremely cheap, but we're all still waiting on developments
from Europe," said Charles Lieberman, chief investment officer
of Advisers Capital Management, LLC in Hasbrouck Heights, New
Jersey. "There remain questions about how it will all be
resolved, and it is by no means certain that the resolution
will come in a responsible way that won't cause market
turmoil."
The S&P briefly dipped into bear market territory on
Tuesday, meaning the index declined 20 percent from recent
highs.
Big reversals late in a session are not often good
predictors of direction. Since 2001, there have been nine days
when the market rebounded from a 1 percent loss in the last
hour -- and in eight of those, stocks fell the next day,
according to Bespoke Investment Group of Harrison, New York.
U.S. private-sector employers added 91,000 jobs in
September, according to the ADP National Employment Report,
topping forecasts and increasing optimism about Friday's
non-farm payrolls report from the Labor Department. For
details, see [ID:nN1E794098]
"This is obviously better than expected, but the
correlation between this and payrolls has been weak so I don't
think anyone will get overly excited yet," Lieberman said.
A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed
the U.S. services sector expanded slightly more than expected
in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 5.41
points, or 0.05 percent, at 10,803.30. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 0.24 point, or 0.02 percent, at
1,123.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 4.40
points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,400.42.
European equities were further lifted on Wednesday by
reports finance ministers expressed a new sense of urgency
about the crisis and would prepare a plan to recapitalize
banks. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European
shares rose 2.7 percent. [ID:nL5E7L518B]
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) rose 2.7 percent to $30.65 and was
one of the top percentage gainers on the Dow after Citigroup
upgraded the stock to "buy."
Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) fell
2 percent to $79.99 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings and
revenue that missed expectations. On the upside, agriculture
company Monsanto Co (MON.N) rose 2.5 percent after its profit
topped forecasts. [ID:nL3E7L517B] [ID:nN1E7931JD]
