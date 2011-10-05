US STOCKS-Wall St gains as US data, Europe reassure

* ADP jobs report, services survey top expectations
* European officials show readiness to prop up banks
* Dow up 0.8 pct, S&P up 1.2 pct, Nasdaq up 1.9 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. stocks advanced on
Wednesday as better-than-expected U.S. economic data and signs
that officials were moving forward to help struggling European
banks reassured nervous investors.
European finance ministers expressed a new sense of urgency
about the region's financial crisis and appeared ready to
prepare a plan to recapitalize banks. For details, see
The move higher followed a late rally on Tuesday after
European Union officials said they would act to safeguard
banks.
The deepening debt crisis in Europe has been among the
biggest stock market pressures, along with signs a recovery in
the already weak U.S. economy was stalling.
"It was very clear that sentiment was extremely weak and
needed some support, and they found support in news that EU
officials were looking for ways to recapitalize the banks,"
said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller
Tabak & Co in New York.
At the same time, Wednesday's U.S. data "doesn't suggest
... that more selling is called for at this point."
The U.S. private sector added 91,000 jobs in September,
according to the ADP National Employment Report, topping
forecasts and increasing optimism about Friday's non-farm
payrolls report from the Labor Department. [ID:nN1E794098]
The Institute for Supply Management said the U.S. economy's
services sector expanded in September, slightly faster than
forecast by a Reuters poll. [ID:nN1E79407S]
Materials, energy and industrials, sectors tied to economic
growth, were the top-performing stocks. The S&P materials index
.GSPM gained 2 percent.
The Nasdaq outperformed the other two major indexes, led by
gains in Research in Motion Ltd RIMM.O, up 13.7 percent at
$23.87 on speculation the BlackBerry maker could be acquired.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 88.33
points, or 0.82 percent, at 10,897.04. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 13.48 points, or 1.20 percent, at
1,137.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 46.31
points, or 1.93 percent, at 2,451.13.
Over the last six sessions, the S&P has fallen 10 percent,
and on Tuesday it fell into bear market territory, marking a
20-percent drop from its recent high.
In that fall, the S&P 500 broke support at 1,120 but held
above that level on Wednesday.
But investors who bet against the market were forced to
cover short positions as equities rallied strongly late in the
day.
"It seems unlikely that we've reached an ultimate bottom
here, and so we're fairly defensively positioned," said Michael
Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in Westport,
Connecticut.
On the downside were shares of warehouse club operator
Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O), which fell 2.5 percent to
$79.64. It reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that
missed expectations.
Volume in early afternoon trading was 5.2 billion, with
advancers beating decliners on the New York Stock Exchange by
about four to three, while on the Nasdaq winners topped losers
by about 13 to 10.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)