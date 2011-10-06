US STOCKS-Futures rise on euro-zone hopes, Apple lower

* Despite gains, volatility still a concern
* Apple falls premarket after co-founder Jobs dies
* Jobless claims data on tap, seen rising from last week
* Futures up: Dow 115 pts, S&P 10.8 pts, Nasdaq 16.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, following two days of market gains as optimism
grew that European policymakers were making progress in efforts
to shore up stressed banks.
* In each of the two winning sessions the rally picked up
steam late in the day, leading investors to be cautious over
the sudden volatility. The S&P 500 index has gained 4.1 percent
* European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
the EU's top executive body proposed a coordinated
recapitalization of banks amid the sovereign debt crisis.
* The STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P gained 3.4
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 1.7
percent on Thursday.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 10.8 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 115
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 16.5 points.
* Anxiety over the lingering euro-zone debt crisis has
pressured domestic equities and contributed to the S&P briefly
dipping into bear market territory earlier this week.
* Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will be in focus a day after
co-founder Steve Jobs died at the age of 56. Jobs, the driving
force behind the creation of iPod, iPhone and iPad, stepped
down as chief executive in August. Apple shares fell 1.4
percent at $373.01 in premarket trading.
* Deal speculation could lift technology companies.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) was considering a bid for Yahoo Inc
(YHOO.O), Reuters reported, citing sources. A deal between the
* There was also speculation that BlackBerry maker Research
in Motion Ltd RIMM.ORIM.TO could be acquired.
* Yahoo shares fell 2.5 percent to $15.52 in premarket
after advancing after the market closed on Wednesday.
* Investors looked ahead to weekly jobless claims, which
are seen at 410,000, a rise from 391,000 last week.
* On Friday, the government will report non-farm payrolls
data, which is expected to show a return to growth after flat
growth in August.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, as investors bid up
materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and
poured into beaten-down technology names after days of
selling.
