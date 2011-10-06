US STOCKS-Futures rise on euro zone hopes, Apple lower

* Apple falls in premarket; co-founder Jobs dies
* Jobless claims data on tap, seen rising from last week
* Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 2.7 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, following two days of market gains as optimism
grew that European policymakers were making progress on
concrete plans to shore up stressed banks.
Futures were off their highs after the European Central
Bank kept interest rates on hold, a move that was mostly
expected but disappointed investors had hoped for a cut. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7L616W]
Market relief was building after European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU's top executive body
proposed a coordinated recapitalization of banks amid the
region's sovereign debt crisis. Officials warned that nothing
was finalized. [ID:nL5E7L610F] and [ID:nB5E7KS07E]
"News continues to move in a positive direction in Europe,"
said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory
Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. "The core of the problem
there relates to banks, so the commentary coming out about
recapitalization is very positive. Futures are climbing on the
behavior of the banks there."
U.S.-listed shares of Barclays Plc (BCS.N) rose 2.3 percent
to $10.09 in premarket trading, while HSBC Holding Plc HBC.N
added 2.4 percent to $38.63. The STOXX Europe 600 banking index
.SX7P gained 3.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
.FTEU3 rose 1.2 percent.
Wall Street has climbed for two straight sessions, and in
both the rally picked up steam late in the day, spurring come
caution over the late-day volatility. The S&P 500 index has
gained 4.1 percent over that period. [ID:nN1E7940Q3]
S&P 500 futures SPc1 were up 2.7 points and above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 27
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 11.5 points.
Anxiety over the lingering euro-zone debt crisis has
pressured domestic equities and contributed to the S&P briefly
dipping into bear market territory earlier this week.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will be in focus a day after co-founder
Steve Jobs died at the age of 56. Jobs, the driving force
behind the creation of the iPod, iPhone and iPad, stepped down
as chief executive in August. Apple shares fell 1.2 percent to
$373.73 in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E79420Z]
"Apple shouldn't have a broader impact beyond its own
shares today," de Gan said, "I think the reaction we saw when
he stepped down is indicative of what we'll see today, down a
few percent then a rebound, and within a few days the losses
will be erased."
Deal speculation could lift technology companies. Microsoft
Corp (MSFT.O) was considering a bid for Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O),
Reuters reported, citing sources. A deal between the two fell
apart in 2008. [ID:nN1E7941K7]
There was also speculation that BlackBerry maker Research
in Motion Ltd RIMM.ORIM.TO could be acquired.
[ID:nN1E7940U7]
Yahoo shares fell 2.5 percent to $15.52 premarket after
advancing after the market closed on Wednesday. U.S.-listed
shares of RIM rose 2 percent to $24.08 before the bell.
Investors looked ahead to weekly jobless claims, which are
seen at 410,000, a rise from 391,000 last week.
On Friday, the government will report non-farm payrolls
data, which is expected to show a return to growth after flat
growth in August.
U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, as investors bid up
materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and
poured into beaten-down technology names after days of
selling.
