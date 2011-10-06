US STOCKS-Futures point to flat open after jobs data

* Jobless claims rise modestly, but less than expected
* Apple falls in premarket; co-founder Jobs dies
* Futures: Dow up 7 pts, S&P off 3.3 pts, Nasdaq off 4.75
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Thursday after two days of market
gains as investors digested labor market data and plans by
European policymakers to shore up stressed banks.
Wall Street has climbed for two straight sessions, with the
rally picking up steam late in the day, spurring concern over
volatility. The S&P 500 index has gained 4.1 percent over that
New claims for unemployment benefits rose less than
expected last week, the government reported, hinting at an
improved labor market a day before the closely watched
"It isn't dramatically beneath what people were expecting,
so it's not a real shot in the arm for the economy," said Dan
Ripp, president of Bradley Woods & Co Ltd in New York. "It was
more or less expected, but things are moving in the right
direction."
Market relief was building after European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU's top executive body
proposed a coordinated recapitalization of banks amid the
region's sovereign debt crisis. Officials said nothing was
Bank stocks were higher in premarket trade. U.S.-listed
shares of Barclays Plc (BCS.N) rose 2.3 percent to $10.09,
while HSBC Holding Plc HBC.N added 2.4 percent to $38.63. The
STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P gained 3.4 percent,
while the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 1.2 percent.
"The market has been waiting for a signal from Europe on
how the problem will be dealt with, and this helps us avoid an
implosion," Ripp said. The news is "a Band-aid, not a
solution."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 were down 3.3 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 4.75 points.
Futures cut early-morning gains after the European Central
Bank kept interest rates on hold, a move that was expected,
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said the economic outlook
"remains subject to particularly high uncertainty and
intensified downside risks," giving a cautious undertone to
markets.
Anxiety over the lingering euro-zone debt crisis has
pressured domestic equities and contributed to the S&P briefly
dipping into bear market territory earlier this week.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will be in focus a day after co-founder
Steve Jobs, the driving force behind the creation of the iPod,
iPhone and iPad, died at the age of 56. Apple shares fell 0.6
Deal speculation could lift technology companies. Microsoft
Corp (MSFT.O) was considering a bid for Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O),
Reuters reported, citing sources. A deal between the two fell
There was also speculation BlackBerry maker Research in
Yahoo shares fell 4.3 percent to $15.24 premarket after
advancing late Wednesday. U.S.-listed shares of RIM rose 2.5
percent to $24.20 before the bell.
On Friday, the government will report non-farm payrolls
data, which is expected to show a return to growth after flat
growth in August.
On Wednesday, a report from payrolls processor ADP showed
overall private payrolls rose by 91,000, topping forecasts.
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday as investors bid up materials
and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into
beaten-down technology names after days of selling.
