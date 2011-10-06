US STOCKS-Wall St rises for 3rd day but downtrend intact

* Banks gain on ECB liquidity measure
* Jobless claims rise modestly, but less than expected
* Technicals still point to market in downtrend
* Dow up 1.1 pct, S&P up 1.2 pct, Nasdaq up 1.3 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
after the European Central Bank launched fresh liquidity
measures to help banks weather the euro zone's debt crisis,
easing one of the major concerns overhanging markets.
Anxiety that the region's lingering debt crisis could lead
to a bank collapse has pressured equities and helped push the
S&P 500 briefly into bear market territory earlier this week.
The ECB, wary of the region's fiscal woes spiraling into a
global crisis, said it will revive 12-month loan operations
and purchases of covered bonds, while it kept key interest
rates unchanged at 1.50 percent. See [ID:nF9E7KR00X]
The ECB's buying of covered bonds is intended to boost
confidence in stocks and other risky assets such as
commodities and high-yielding bonds. A move in the same
direction from the U.S. central bank last year triggered
rallies in stocks and commodities.
"We're popping back up again, based on the idea they will
reach an agreement and rescue us," said Doug Roberts, chief
investment strategist of Channel Capital Research.
He said the market has been swinging from euphoria to
despair on headlines from Europe, and that translated to high
volatility and an overall directionless market.
"We get weeks of positive action and weeks of negative
action," he said.
The S&P 500 is on track to post its third positive week in
the last seven.
Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which have been hurt
recently by fears about its exposure to European banks, rose
3.2 percent to $14.94. The S&P financial index .GSPF gained
1.9 percent and was the best-performing sector.
Thursday's advance marked the third up day for Wall Street
with a more than 5 percent gain for the S&P 500 over the three
days. Highlighting the recent volatility, it is also the fifth
consecutive day of moves above 1 percent in the benchmark
index.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 119.62
points, or 1.09 percent, at 11,059.57. The S&P 500 .SPX was
up 13.40 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,157.43. The Nasdaq
Composite .IXIC was up 32.62 points, or 1.33 percent, at
2,493.13.
From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 remains in a
downtrend. The range the index has been caught up in the past
months is deteriorating, with lower lows followed by lower
highs.
"For the time being, we do remain in a fairly well-defined
downtrend," said Richard Ross, global technical strategist at
Auerbach Grayson in New York.
He said the fact that the benchmark has not traded above
its 50-day moving average since late July is a sign that the
market can still go lower.
"If you did get a break back above 1,180, that would be a
stronger signal that the bottoming process has begun," he
said.
A rally in copper prices helped lift shares in the
materials sector, though volumes were low and the metal is
bouncing off a 14-month low hit earlier this week.
The S&P materials index .GSPM rose 1.8 percent, with Dow
component Alcoa (AA.N) up 5.9 percent at $9.92.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gave up its earlier gains and slipped
0.7 percent to $375.80 a day after co-founder Steve Jobs, the
driving force behind the creation of the iPod, iPhone and
iPad, died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 56.
[ID:nN1E79420Z]
New claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly less
than expected last week, hinting at an improved labor market a
day before the closely watched non-farm payrolls report.
[ID:nOAT004875]
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)