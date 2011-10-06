US STOCKS-Europe lifts Wall St for 3rd day, payrolls awaited

* Banks gain as Europe readies plan to shore up lenders
* Technicals still point to market in downtrend
* Apple shares slip 0.2 pct after Jobs' passing
* Indexes up: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. stocks rose for a third
day in a row on Thursday as developing euro zone plans to
backstop European banks gave investors hope the threat of a
financial crisis was waning.
Bank shares led gains on Wall Street as the EU planned to
recapitalize banks. The European Central Bank said it was ready
to buy bonds to provide longer-term cheap money for European
lenders in need of funding. For details see [ID:nL5E7L6311].
The S&P Financial Sector gained 3.2 percent and has risen
8.8 percent in the past three days, though it remains one of
the weakest sectors this year.
Europe's woes were the primary cause behind the selling
that briefly dropped the S&P 500 into bear-market territory on
Tuesday. Since hitting a 13-month low near 1,075 that day, the
S&P 500 has gained 8.4 percent.
"We're popping back up again, based on the idea they
(European officials) will reach an agreement and rescue us,"
said Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel
Capital Research.
He said the market has been swinging between euphoria and
despair on headlines from Europe. That has translated to
increased volatility and an overall directionless market.
Highlighting the recent volatility, Thursday marked the
fifth consecutive day of moves above 1.7 percent in the S&P
500. In those five days, it has gained just 0.39 percent.
Market attention will next turn to Friday's U.S. payrolls
report for September. Investors hope the data suggests the U.S.
economy is not falling into recession but growing slowly.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 183.38
points, or 1.68 percent, to 11,123.33. The S&P 500 .SPX
gained 20.94 points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,164.97. The Nasdaq
Composite .IXIC gained 46.31 points, or 1.88 percent, to
2,506.82.
The ECB's bond-buying is intended to boost confidence in
stocks and other risky assets. A move in the same direction
from the U.S. central bank last year triggered rallies.
Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which have been hurt
recently by fears of its exposure to European banks, rose more
than 21 percent in three days to close Thursday at $15.18.
From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 remains in a
downtrend. The index has been trapped in a range in the past
months, which has been deteriorating with lower lows.
"For the time being, we do remain in a fairly well-defined
downtrend," said Richard Ross, global technical strategist at
Auerbach Grayson in New York.
He said the fact that the benchmark has not traded above
its 50-day moving average since late July is a sign that the
market can still go lower.
"If you did get a break back above 1,180, that would be a
stronger signal that the bottoming process has begun," he
said.
A rally in copper prices off 14-month lows helped lift
shares in the materials sector. Dow component Alcoa (AA.N) rose
5.4 percent to $9.88.
Apple shares (AAPL.O) gave up earlier gains and slipped 0.2
percent to $377.37 a day after co-founder Steve Jobs, the
driving force behind the creation of the iPod, iPhone and iPad,
died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 56. [ID:nN1E79420Z]
New claims for unemployment benefits rose slightly less
than expected last week, hinting at an improved labor market a
day before the closely watched non-farm payrolls report.
[ID:nOAT004875]
About 9.14 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq, above the year's daily average
so far of 8.02 billion.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
a ratio of more than 11 to 2, while on the Nasdaq, more than
three stocks rose for every one that fell.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)