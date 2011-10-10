US STOCKS-Futures rise on euro zone optimism

* German, French leaders promise plan to ease debt crisis
* European bank Dexia agrees to nationalization
* Futures up: Dow 140 pts, S&P 15.9 pts, Nasdaq 30.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday on hopes a resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis
was progressing.
* The leaders of Germany and France promised to unveil new
measures to solve the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the
month, as international pressure built for bold steps from
Europe to avert a global economic backlash. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7L90RP] and [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]
* In a move that could pressure other euro zone governments
to strengthen their banks, Franco-Belgian lender Dexia
(DEXI.BR) agreed to nationalize its Belgian banking division
and secured state guarantees in a rescue. [ID:nL5E7L90W7]
* "With apparently more positives being thrown about
regarding the euro zone situation, greater confidence is being
drawn from it. Day by day, there is a greater hope being pinned
on more clarity," said Andre Bakhos, director of market
analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
* "The market has been susceptible to deep swings as
sensitivity to headline risk will be here to stay."
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 15.9 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
140 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 advanced 30.25
points.
* While U.S. stock markets will be open, government offices
and bond markets are closed for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday
and may result in lighter-than-usual volume.
* European shares rose and were on track for four straight
days of gains after, while Asian shares showed small gains on
optimism over the European bank recapitalization plan. [.EU]
and [MKTS/GLOB]
* Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN.N) agreed to buy
Complete Production Services Inc CPX.N in a deal valued at
$2.7 billion, creating an entity that could expand its
footprint in oil-field services. [ID:nL3E7LA0MN]
* After flirting with bear-market territory, U.S. stocks
finished the week higher on Friday, building gains on
encouraging jobs data and hopes Europe was dealing with its
debt crisis.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)