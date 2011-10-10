US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after German-French pledge

* German, French leaders promise plan to ease debt crisis
* European bank Dexia agrees to nationalization
* Futures up: Dow 126 pts, S&P 14.1 pts, Nasdaq 30.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Monday after a renewed pledge by
France and Germany to come up with a plan to resolve the euro
zone debt crisis by month's end lifted sentiment.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy promised Sunday to unveil a comprehensive new package
to ease the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of October, but
International pressure has been building for bold steps
from Europe to avert a global economic backlash.
In a move that could pressure other euro zone governments
to strengthen their banks, Franco-Belgian lender Dexia
(DEXI.BR) agreed to nationalize its Belgian banking division
"Internationally, you are looking at Dexia and the euro
zone making progress towards a real sustainable solution," said
Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
"We can look at this as a positive this morning and
certainly on the headline it looks like a positive driver for
market sentiment this morning, but this is more of the same."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 14.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
126 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 advanced 30.25
points.
Investors eyed the 1,178 level on the S&P 500, representing
the 50-day moving average as a resistance point. The index has
not traded above that level since late July.
While U.S. stock markets will be open, government offices
and the bond market are closed for the U.S. Columbus Day
holiday and may result in lighter-than-usual equities volume.
Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares jumped nearly 10 percent to
$128.60 in premarket trading after its chief executive
reversed an unpopular decision to separate the company's DVD
rental business and online video streaming service.
Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN.N) agreed to buy Complete
Production Services Inc CPX.N in a deal that would create an
entity that expands its footprint in oil-field services.
Complete Production jumped 49 percent to $30.35, and
Superior Energy dropped 7.7 percent to $25.30 premarket.
Lawn and garden products maker Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
(SMG.N) trimmed its full-year outlook for the third time in
four months as Hurricane Irene and harsh weather dampened
purchases.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)