US STOCKS-Wall St jumps after German-French statement

* Netflix up after reverses move to separate DVD-streaming

* European bank Dexia agrees to nationalization

* S&P breaks key resistance level

* Indexes up: Dow 1.9 pct, S&P 2.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as investor sentiment was buoyed by a renewed pledge by France and Germany to come up with a plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis by month's end.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy promised on Sunday to unveil a comprehensive new package to ease the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of October, but offered no details. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L90RP] and [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]

International pressure has been building for bold steps from Europe to avert a global economic backlash.

In a move that could pressure other euro zone governments to strengthen their banks, Franco-Belgian lender Dexia (DEXI.BR) agreed to nationalize its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees in a rescue. [ID:nL5E7L90W7]

"Internationally, you are looking at Dexia and the euro zone making progress towards a real sustainable solution," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"We can look at this as a positive this morning and certainly on the headline it looks like a positive driver for market sentiment this morning, but this is more of the same."

The German-French pledge helped lift financials, with the KBW bank index .BKX up 3.2 percent and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) gaining 4.2 percent to $32.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI jumped 205.41 points, or 1.85 percent, to 11,308.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 24.21 points, or 2.10 percent, to 1,179.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 44.89 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,524.24.

The benchmark S&P 500 climbed above its 50-day moving average of 1,175.61 for the first time since late July, a level seen by analysts as a key resistance point.

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) jumped 6.6 percent to $124.95 after its chief executive reversed an unpopular decision to separate the DVD rental business and online video streaming service. [ID:nN1E79909D]

While U.S. stock markets will be open, government offices and the bond market are closed for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday and may produce lighter-than-usual equities volume. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)