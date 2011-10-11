US STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of Slovak vote

* Alcoa to kick off earnings season after market close
* Slovak parliament to vote on euro zone rescue fund
* Futures off: Dow 34 pts, S&P 5.4 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday after a strong rally in the prior session as
investors awaited the results of a key vote by Slovakia on
expanding the euro zone rescue fund.
* With all the other member states having ratified a pact
to boost the size and powers of the European Financial
Stability Facility bailout fund, all eyes turned to Slovakia.
* That government was forced to turn to opposition parties
to push through a deal in parliament after the ruling party
said it would abstain from a vote on a deal intended to contain
the Greek debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]
* Any more delays could unhinge markets already under
pressure from signs the crisis was spilling beyond Greece's
borders.
* Potentially adding to the nervous climate, Jean-Claude
Trichet, head of the European Central Bank, said the debt
crisis has become systemic and risks to the economy were
increasing rapidly with Europe's banks in the danger zone.
[ID:nL5E7LB0YO]
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 5.4 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 34
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 shed 6.5 points.
* Investor will shift focus to the start of the earnings
season, with results due from aluminium major Alcoa Inc (AA.N)
after the closing bell. Earnings season could offer insight on
the extend of the damage from a global economic slowdown.
* Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) sees little cheer in the coming
holiday shopping season amid global consumer gloom and has few
options to cope with the euro's tumble against the yen, its
chief financial officer said in an interview.
* U.S. regulators were set to give nervous insurance
companies, mutual funds and other big financial players a
better idea of whether they will be tapped for the same type of
additional government scrutiny faced by large U.S. banks.
[ID:nN1E7990XZ]
* European shares fell Tuesday morning, snapping a four-day
rally ahead of the Slovak vote, and Asian shares rose after
China moved to support its stock market by buying shares of
major banks. [.EU] and [MKTS/GLOB]
* U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday after a pledge by
German and French leaders to come up with a plan to tackle the
debt crisis, lifting the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving
average for the first time since late July, a bullish technical
signal.
