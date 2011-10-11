US STOCKS-Futures slip as Slovak vote awaited

* Alcoa to kick off earnings season after market close
* Slovak parliament to vote on euro zone rescue fund
* Futures off: Dow 13 pts, S&P 4.1 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Tuesday after a strong rally in the prior session as
investors awaited the results of a key vote by Slovakia on
expanding the euro zone rescue fund.
With all the other member states having ratified a pact to
boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability
Facility bailout fund, all eyes turned to Slovakia.
That government was forced to turn to opposition parties to
push through a deal in parliament after the ruling party said
it would abstain from a vote on a deal intended to contain the
Greek debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]
The deputy leader of Slovakia's largest opposition party,
Smer, said he was confident the country would ratify a deal to
expand the rescue fund as soon as possible despite the expected
failure of a vote later Tuesday. [ID:nP7E7KK00E]
Any more delays could unhinge markets already under
pressure from signs the crisis was spilling beyond Greece's
borders.
Potentially adding to the nervous climate, Jean-Claude
Trichet, head of the European Central Bank, said the debt
crisis has become systemic and risks to the economy were
increasing rapidly with Europe's banks in the danger zone.
[ID:nL5E7LB0YO]
"Basically, markets are looking at the outcome of Slovakia
vote, the outcome of its vote, the extension of the EFSF and of
course Trichet speaking before the European parliament," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
"It's just a little bit normal to see the market soften
after yesterday's strong rally, but all eyes are on Slovakia
and I suspect a positive vote would unrattle premarket nerves
and the rally probably will continue."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 4.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 13
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 shed 6 points.
Investor will shift focus to the start of the earnings
season, with results due from top U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa
Inc (AA.N) after the closing bell. Earnings season could offer
insight on the extend of the damage from a global economic
slowdown.
Global economic concerns have sparked a precipitous drop in
metals prices in recent months. In the past week, analysts have
lowered their consensus earnings estimate for Alcoa.
[ID:nN1E7990GK]
Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) sees little cheer in the coming
holiday shopping season amid global consumer gloom and has few
options to cope with the euro's tumble against the yen, its
chief financial officer said in an interview. [ID:nL3E7LB0NQ]
Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc
DTG.N said it had received no final acquisition proposals
from Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) or other parties at the
Oct. 10 deadline and will continue with its stand-alone plan.
[ID:nL3E7LB248]
European shares fell 0.6 percent early Tuesday on the way
to snapping a four-day rally ahead of the Slovak vote, and
Asian shares rose after China moved to support its stock market
by buying shares of major banks. [.EU] and [MKTS/GLOB]
U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday after a pledge by
German and French leaders to come up with a plan to tackle the
debt crisis, lifting the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving
average for the first time since late July, a bullish technical
signal.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)