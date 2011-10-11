US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower with Slovak vote awaited

* Alcoa to kick off earnings season after market close
* Slovak parliament to vote on euro zone rescue fund
* Futures off: Dow 62 pts, S&P 8.1 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stocks were poised for a
lower open on Tuesday following sharp gains in the prior
session as investors awaited the results of a key vote by
Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund.
With all the other member states having ratified a pact to
boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability
Facility bailout fund, all eyes turned to Slovakia.
Slovakia is likely to approve a plan this week to
strengthen the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund despite opposition
from a junior coalition party that was abstaining from a vote
on Tuesday, which may trigger the government's collapse. For
U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday after a pledge by
German and French leaders to come up with a plan to tackle the
debt crisis, lifting the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving
average for the first time since late July, a bullish technical
signal.
"We had a good day yesterday, a lot of sectors
participated. The only thing was that it was on light volume
and yesterday was Columbus Day ... The better indication if the
action is real or if is going to hold is what does the market
do today. How are those leaders going to react?" said Sam
Ginzburg, head of capital markets at First New York in New
York.
"I have not seen yet a tremendous amount of long-only
participation in this. It's mostly hedge fund to hedge fund
pinging stocks back and forth. I haven't seen the commitment
from the 'long onlys' in there from where I sit right now, that
they are in there buying in any kind of big way."
The deputy leader of Slovakia's largest opposition party,
Smer, said he was confident a deal would be ratified to expand
More delays could unhinge markets already under pressure
from signs the crisis was spilling beyond Greece's borders.
Potentially adding to investor nervousness, Jean-Claude
Trichet, head of the European Central Bank, said the debt
crisis has become systemic and risks to the economy were
increasing rapidly with Europe's banks in the danger zone.
The euro dipped on caution over the Slovakia vote. The
fortunes of U.S. stocks have been closely tethered to the
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 8.1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 62
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 shed 9 points.
Investors will shift focus to the start of the earnings
season, with results due from top U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa
Inc (AA.N) after the closing bell.
Global economic concerns have sparked a precipitous drop in
metals prices in recent months and led analysts in the past
week to lower their consensus earnings estimate for Alcoa.
The overall earnings season could offer insight on the
extend of the damage from a global economic slowdown.
Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) sees little cheer in the coming
holiday shopping season amid global consumer gloom and has few
options to cope with the euro's tumble against the yen, its
Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc
DTG.N said it had received no final acquisition proposals
from Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) or other parties at the
Oct. 10 deadline and will continue with its stand-alone plan.
