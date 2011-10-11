US STOCKS-Wall St off as Slovak vote on rescue plan awaited

* Alcoa to kick off earnings season after market close
* Slovak parliament to vote on euro zone rescue fund
* Indexes: Dow, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stocks were off on
Tuesday, pulling back from sharp gains in the prior session as
investors awaited the results of a key vote by Slovakia on
expanding the euro zone rescue fund.
With all the other member states having ratified a pact to
boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability
Facility bailout fund, all eyes turned to Slovakia.
Slovakia is likely to approve a plan this week to
strengthen the rescue fund despite opposition from a junior
coalition party that was abstaining from a vote on Tuesday. For
U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday after a pledge by
German and French leaders to come up with a program to tackle
the debt crisis, lifting the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving
average for the first time since late July, a bullish technical
signal.
"We had a good day yesterday, a lot of sectors
participated. The only thing was that it was on light volume
and yesterday was Columbus Day ... The better indication if the
action is real or if is going to hold is what does the market
do today. How are those (sector) leaders going to react?" said
Sam Ginzburg, head of capital markets at First New York in New
York.
"I have not seen yet a tremendous amount of long-only
participation in this. It's mostly hedge fund to hedge fund
pinging stocks back and forth. I haven't seen the commitment
from the 'long onlys' in there from where I sit right now, that
they are in there buying in any kind of big way."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 20.85
points, or 0.18 percent, to 11,412.33. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX shed 2.33 points, or 0.19 percent, to
1,192.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 2.15
points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,568.20.
More delays in coming up with a euro zone plan could
unhinge markets already under pressure from signs the crisis
was spilling beyond Greece's borders.
Financials were among the worst performers, with the KBW
bank index .BKX down 1 percent after jumping more than 5
percent on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) lost 2 percent
to $31.63.
Potentially adding to investor nervousness, Jean-Claude
Trichet, head of the European Central Bank, said the debt
crisis has become systemic and risks to the economy were
increasing rapidly with Europe's banks in the danger zone.
The euro dipped on caution over the Slovakia vote. The
fortunes of U.S. stocks have been closely tethered to the
single currency in recent sessions. [USD/]
Investors will shift focus to the start of the earnings
season, with results due from top U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa
Inc (AA.N) after the closing bell.
Global economic concerns have sparked a precipitous drop in
metals prices in recent months and led analysts in the past
week to lower their consensus earnings estimate for Alcoa.
