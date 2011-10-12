US STOCKS-Futures up ahead of Slovakia talks on rescue plan

* Alcoa falls after results
* Slovak parties scramble for bailout fund deal
* Futures up: Dow 112 pts, S&P 11.5 pts, Nasdaq 24.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its
sixth day of gains in the past seven, as Slovakia moved to
reach a deal on expanding the euro zone rescue fund.
* Slovakia's political parties will hold talks later
Wednesday to come up with a deal after lawmakers rejected a
plan to bolster the European Financial Stability Facility
bailout fund. Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member
currency zone left to approve the plan. For details, see
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in, saying she
expected full ratification by the European Union summit on Oct.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 11.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 climbed
112 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 24.25 points.
* Alcoa Inc (AA.N) shares fell 2.6 percent to $10.03 in
premarket trade a day after the largest U.S. aluminum producer
said third-quarter profit was lower than the second quarter and
fell short of already-reduced expectations due to a slump in
* Early Wednesday, PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) reported higher
quarterly earnings, helped by strong international growth and
* Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST.N) also posted quarterly
* Investors will also keep an eye on the Federal Open
Market Committee's minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meeting, to be
released at 2 p.m. EDT. (1800 GMT)
* Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O will be in the
spotlight after millions of BlackBerry smartphone customers
across four continents were without email, messaging and
browsing service after a series of failures in its private
* European shares rose 1 percent, hitting their highest in
more than five weeks, with mining stocks among the biggest
winners, helped by higher metals prices and
* A rebound in Chinese shares helped lift most Asian stocks
into positive territory, but advances were limited by concerns
that corporate earnings would be weighed down by the fallout
* U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday after the best
five days for the S&P 500 in more than two years as investors
looked to earnings for a reason to extend a market rebound.
