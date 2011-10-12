US STOCKS-Futures rise on hopes for Slovakia deal on rescue

* Alcoa drops after quarterly profit misses estimate
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its
sixth day of gains in the past seven, as Slovakia moved to
reach a deal on expanding the euro zone rescue fund.
Slovakia's political parties will hold talks later
Wednesday to come up with a deal after lawmakers rejected a
plan to bolster the European Financial Stability Facility fund.
Slovakia is the last country in the 17-member currency zone
left to approve the plan. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LC0JT] and[ID:nTOPEURO]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in, saying she
expected full ratification by the European Union summit on Oct.
23. [ID:nB4E7KT01M]
"The big fear in the market has been a stumbling block to
the European recapitalization of the banks and the problems in
Greece, and while there certainly is no clear solution, the
fact remains they probably bought themselves a few more weeks
time to come to a solution," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"You have a combination of investors who have been short,
not wanting to be short into earnings and investors who have
been on the sidelines being pulled back in by this upward
momentum to the market."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 8.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 climbed
105 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 gained 22.25 points.
Alcoa Inc (AA.N) shares fell 2.7 percent to $10.02 in
premarket trade a day after the largest U.S. aluminum producer
said third-quarter profit was lower than the second quarter and
fell short of already-reduced expectations due to a slump in
global metal prices. [ID:nN1E79A1OO]
PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) rose 1.2 percent to $61.70 premarket
after the soft drink and snacks maker reported slightly
better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by
international growth and the acquisition of a Russian beverage
company, and affirmed its full-year target. [ID:nN1E79B03O]
Investors will also keep an eye on the Federal Open Market
Committee's minutes from its Sept. 20-21 meeting, to be
released at 2 p.m. EDT. (1800 GMT)
Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O may be active after
millions of BlackBerry smartphone customers across four
continents were without email, messaging and browsing service
after a series of failures in its private network.
[ID:nL5E7LB2CE]
European shares rose 0.7 percent and hit their highest in
more than five weeks, with mining stocks among the biggest
winners, helped by higher metals prices and
better-than-expected economic data. [.EU]
A rebound in Chinese shares helped lift most Asian stocks
into positive territory, but advances were limited by concerns
that corporate earnings would be weighed down by the fallout
from Europe's debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]
U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday after the best five
days for the S&P 500 in more than two years as investors looked
to earnings for a reason to extend a market rebound.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)