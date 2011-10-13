US STOCKS-Futures lower after China data, JPMorgan results

* JPMorgan posts quarterly results

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after earnings from JPMorgan Chase and weaker-than-expected economic data in China reawakened worry about a slowing global economy.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) slipped 1.8 percent to $32.62 in premarket after the first major U.S. bank to announce results for the period reported lower third-quarter net income as the European debt crisis set back corporate dealmaking. For details, see [ID:nN1E7951DK]

China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September, as both imports and exports were lower than expected, reflecting global economic weakness and domestic cooling. [ID:nL3E7LD0GV]

"This is a news driven market, it is probably overly sensitive to China data. JP Morgan is a good indicator of what is happening in the banking industry and a little bit of an insight into where consumer banking is headed -- on the conference call we are going to find out how much exposure they have to Europe and that is a concern for a lot of the banking sector," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

"That is kind of the news that would want you to make some money off the table"

The S&P 500 is up about 12 percent from its intraday low hit last week on Tuesday and had its largest seven-day rally since March 2009.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 shed 35 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 6.5 points.

Economic data on tap includes weekly U.S. jobless claims, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), with economists in a Reuters survey forecasting 405,000 new filings compared with 401,000 in the prior week.

Also at 8:30 a.m (1230 GMT), the Commerce Department releases data on August international trade. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a $45.8 billion deficit compared with a $44.81 billion deficit in July.

Google (GOOG.O) is reporting third-quarter earnings after the close and investors will be looking to see how the slowing economy is impacting its advertising business. [nN1E79918D]

A report on Wednesday that Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) was close to being acquired by Google has no merit, a person familiar with the matter said. Akami shares were up 4.6 percent to $24.45 in premarket trade. [nN1E79B1TA]

The CEO of AOL AOL.N Tim Armstrong has been pushing the idea of a sale to Yahoo (YHOO.O) to top shareholders, which could see the company save $1.5 billion, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions. [nN1E7990AA]

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), has agreed to buy Rolls-Royce Holding's (RR.L) share of the International Aero Engines consortium in a $1.5 billion deal. [nN1E79B1QB]

Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that DuPont Co (DD.N) is seeking buyers for its polyester-film joint venture as well as its powder-based paint business. [nL3E7LC427]

Elsewhere, European shares slipped in choppy trading in the morning after recent strong gains, with mining stocks among the biggest casualties after the Chinese trade data that was weaker than expected. [.EU]

Asian shares rose on growing optimism that Europe will take concrete steps to contain the region's debt woes and head off a systemic banking crisis [MKTS/GLOB]

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary investors back into the market. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)