US STOCKS-Futures flat after market run-up; eyes on Europe

* No definitive solution at October summit-German finmin

* Halliburton earnings top view

* Futures: Dow up 2 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 3 pts

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday after the market's best two-week run since 2009 as Germany's finance minister said a forthcoming European summit would not yield a definitive solution to the region's debt crisis as many investors had hoped.

* European governments will not present an ultimate solution for the sovereign debt crisis at an upcoming European Union summit, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said. For details, see [ID:nB4E7LA00A]

* The S&P 500 has risen more than 8 percent in the first back-to-back weeks of gains since July. The index has approached the top of a two-month trading range on hopes the global economy can dodge a new recession and the euro zone will resolve its debt crisis and recapitalize its banks.

* Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York, said the S&P 500 was running into resistance near the 1,250 level. The index closed at 1,224.58 on Friday. "If we get through that than it will take us into a higher new trading range as we go forward," he said.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 were unchanged and below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 2 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 dipped 3 points.

* Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) struck a $21 billion deal to buy rival El Paso Corp EP.N, combining the two largest natural gas pipeline operators in North America in a huge bet on the fast-growing market for that fuel.[ID:nN1E79F06X]

* G20 finance ministers and central bankers said at a meeting in Paris they expected euro zone leaders to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan" at a European Union summit on Oct. 23. [ID:nL5E7L300R]

* Halliburton Co (HAL.N), the world's second-largest oilfield services company, posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday. [ID:nN1E79D1UF]

* Corporate earnings kick into high gear Monday, with results due from Citigroup Inc (C.N), International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N), and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

* The New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists expect a reading of -4.00, compared with -8.82 in September.

* The Federal Reserve releases industrial production and capacity utilization data for September at 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT). Economists looked for a 0.2 percent increase in production, unchanged from the previous month and a reading of 77.5 percent for capacity utilization, versus 77.4 percent.

* European stocks .FTEU3 turned flat on Monday. The shares sought to extend a brisk recovery rally into a third week. [.EU] (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)