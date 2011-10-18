US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat on Europe, earnings caution

* China growth slows more than expected

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Oct 18 Equity index futures pointed to a flat opening on Tuesday after Moody's said it would review France's credit rating and investors grappled with less-than-stellar earnings from some big corporations.

International Business Machines Corp's quarterly results failed to impress investors used to a robust showing from the technology bellwether. That added to worries over lackluster corporate information technology spending. IBM (IBM.N) shares fell 4.1 percent to $178.90. [ID:nN1E79G1JV]

Moody's cautioned it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if costs from helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too thin. For details, see [ID:nN1E79G1VP]

Moody's comments come a day after Germany's finance minister cautioned not to expect a solution to the region's debt crisis at an EU conference this weekend.

"We had a huge run upwards when people thought maybe this wasn't so bad, we're coming out of it, and then we find out because of the comments made in Europe that we're not even close to solving it," said Doug Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel Capital Research.com.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 1 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dropped 37 points, but Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 5.75 points.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), the largest U.S. investment bank, lost $428 million in the quarter, only its second quarterly loss as a public company. hurt by sharp declines in the value of investment securities and customer trading assets. The shares rose 0.8 percent to $97.70 in premarket trading. [ID:nN1E79G1UJ]

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a $5.9 billion profit after selling shares of China Construction Bank and recording two accounting gains. The shares rose 2.2 percent to $6.17 premarket. [ID:nN1E79G1K9]

U.S. stocks suffered their worst loss in two weeks on Monday after comments from Germany's finance minister renewed investor fears over Europe. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)