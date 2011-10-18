US STOCKS-Wall St rises, led by financials

* China growth slows more than expected
* IBM falls after earnings fail to impress
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to midday, adds quote, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
led by financials, as better-than-expected bank earnings
overshadowed new worries about the crisis in Europe fueled by a
warning over France's credit rating.
The three major indexes spent the early part of the session
in negative territory before banks led the way higher. The KBW
bank index .BKX advanced nearly 4 percent.
Volatility was still evident as U.S. stocks suffered their
worst loss in two weeks on Monday on the heels of its first
two-week rally since July.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) jumped 5.8 percent to $6.38
after it reported a third-quarter profit boosted by accounting
gains and asset sales. For details, see [ID:nN1E79G1K9]
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) added 1.9 percent to $98.78
after reporting a rare loss but said it was moving to cut
costs, including employee pay. and [ID:nN1E79G1UJ]
State Street Corp (STT.N) climbed 6.6 percent to $36.11
after its net income rose, lifted by tax benefits and
double-digit gains from servicing and investment management
fees. [ID:nN1E79G18R]
"Part of the reason financials are acting better than
people were largely expecting ... is because though earnings
are by historic standards very, very disappointing, they are
not as bad as a lot of the naysayers were expecting them to
be," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"There was some genuine panic the banks, the financials,
were going to start reporting earnings that were going to just
undermine any shred of confidence and any kind of sustainable
rebound and really the earnings haven't done that."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 66.26
points, or 0.58 percent, to 11,463.26. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 10.79 points, or 0.90 percent, to
1,211.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 18.94
points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,633.86.
But International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) fell about
nearly 5 percent to $177.40 after Big Blue's earnings beat
failed to stem worries about a slowdown in technology spending.
[ID:nN1E79G1JV] and [ID:nL3E7LI1T5]
Gains were kept in check after Moody's cautioned it may
slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the
next three months if costs from helping to bail out banks and
other euro zone members stretch its budget too thin.
[ID:nN1E79G1VP]
Another negative was data showing China's growth slowed in
the third quarter to its weakest pace since early 2009. Gross
domestic product rose 9.1 percent in the quarter from a year
earlier, but was down from 9.5 percent in the previous period.
[ID:nL3E7LH184]
"China slowing and now Moody's is possibly warning on
France, add that to the list of the European countries," said
John Papa, President of Diversified Planning Strategies in
Caldwell, New Jersey.
"The news is not great, that is dragging down the markets,
which you have to expect is going to happen."
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)