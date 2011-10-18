US STOCKS-Wall St gains as banks, homebuilders lead

* Banks rally after earnings
* IBM falls after earnings fail to impress
* Homebuilders up on strong NAHB numbers
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday,
overcoming what some saw as disappointing earnings from major
financial companies, while positive European news became a
trigger to rush into the market.
All three major indexes started off lower on weak earnings
from Goldman Sachs and less-than-stellar results from Bank of
America. However, the European Central Bank was believed to be
buying Italian bonds, which helped turn around the market. For
"This market has such momentum when it comes to one
direction, and that is because of the lack of liquidity in the
market. We are not seeing a lot of volume," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer at Solaris Asset Management in
Bedford Hills, New York.
"So when a real seller or buyer comes in, it moves the
market a lot and people follow."
Trading volume continued to be low, with just 4.8 billion
shares exchanging hands on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE
Amex and Nasdaq by late afternoon.
Volatility also was evident with the CBOE Volatility Index
VIX .VIX above 30.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 117.99 points,
or 1.04 percent, at 11,514.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 15.85 points, or 1.32 percent, at 1,216.71. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 19.29 points, or 0.74
percent, at 2,634.21.
Tuesday's gains followed the worst loss by the S&P 500 in
two weeks on Monday on the heels of the benchmark index's first
two-week rally since July.
Corporate earnings were mixed on Tuesday.
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) jumped 7.8 percent to $6.50
after it reported a third-quarter profit but showed its main
businesses struggled as income from lending and investment
The KBW bank index .BKX advanced 3.7 percent.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) also added 2.4 percent to
State Street Corp (STT.N) climbed 6.5 percent to $36.06
after its net income rose, lifted by tax benefits and
double-digit gains from servicing and investment management
But International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) fell 4.5
percent to $178.97 after Big Blue's earnings beat failed to
stem worries about a slowdown in technology spending.
U.S. homebuilder stocks were helped by strong homebuilder
sentiment data, signaling a recovery in the housing market.
Shares of KB Home (KBH.N) rose 8.4 percent to $6.82 and
Pulte Group Inc (PHM.N) was up 11 percent to $4.45.
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells
Fargo Sentiment Index climbed to 18, the highest level since
the expiration of the homebuyer tax credit in 2010, data from
Moody's cautioned it may slap a negative outlook on
France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if costs
from helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members
Another negative was data showing China's growth slowed in
the third quarter to its weakest pace since early
