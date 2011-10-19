US STOCKS-Apple earnings miss drags on Nasdaq futures

* Greek labor unions begin 48-hour strike

* Morgan Stanley swings to profit

* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P off 3.7 pts, Nasdaq off 19.5

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Nasdaq index futures fell on Wednesday after technology heavyweight Apple missed earnings expectations, while the broader market was little changed after a big run-up in the last session on a report Europe may beef up its crisis fund.

Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) results missed estimates for the first time in years as it sold far fewer iPhones than expected. Shares fell 5.2 percent to $400.34 in premarket trading. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1T6]

U.S. stocks surged in late trading Tuesday after a report of a deal to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund. The S&P 500 index has struggled to make progress as it approaches the top end of a two-month trading range at around 1,250.

"Apple certainly is a surprise to the market although to some extent it may be mitigated by pushing orders from one quarter to another," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

"Europe is still the biggest story in this market and the rumors yesterday of a large cash infusion are positive to the market on so many levels."

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 3.7 points and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 8 points, but Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were off 19.50 points.

Two senior European Union officials dismissed a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and Germany reached a deal to pump up the euro zone's rescue fund to more than 2 trillion euros. [ID:nB5E7L5021]

Europe stayed in focus as Greek unions began a 48-hour general strike, the biggest protest in years, as parliament prepared to vote on sweeping austerity measures designed to stave off a default that could trigger a crisis in the region. [ID:nL5E7LJ05J]

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) swung to a $2.15 billion profit in the third quarter, reversing a year-earlier loss, helped by a large accounting gain, it said early Wednesday. The shares rose 1 percent to $16.79, but premarket trading was volatile. [ID:nN1E79I04J]

Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) lived up to lackluster third-quarter expectations, but the struggling Internet portal was tight-lipped about efforts to find a new chief executive or sell the company. The shares rose 2.6 percent to $15.87. [ID:nN1E79H1ZQ] (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)