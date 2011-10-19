US STOCKS-Apple earnings miss drags on Nasdaq futures

* Greek labor unions begin 48-hour strike
* Morgan Stanley swings to profit
* Futures: Dow up 8 pts, S&P off 3.7 pts, Nasdaq off 19.5
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates market activity)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Nasdaq index futures fell on
Wednesday after technology heavyweight Apple missed earnings
expectations, while the broader market was little changed after
a big run-up in the last session on a report Europe may beef up
its crisis fund.
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) results missed estimates for the first
time in years as it sold far fewer iPhones than expected.
Shares fell 5.2 percent to $400.34 in premarket trading. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79H1T6]
U.S. stocks surged in late trading Tuesday after a report
of a deal to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund. The S&P
500 index has struggled to make progress as it approaches the
top end of a two-month trading range at around 1,250.
"Apple certainly is a surprise to the market although to
some extent it may be mitigated by pushing orders from one
quarter to another," said Rick Meckler, president of investment
firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"Europe is still the biggest story in this market and the
rumors yesterday of a large cash infusion are positive to the
market on so many levels."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 3.7 points and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
gained 8 points, but Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were off 19.50
points.
Two senior European Union officials dismissed a report in
Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and Germany reached a
deal to pump up the euro zone's rescue fund to more than 2
trillion euros. [ID:nB5E7L5021]
Europe stayed in focus as Greek unions began a 48-hour
general strike, the biggest protest in years, as parliament
prepared to vote on sweeping austerity measures designed to
stave off a default that could trigger a crisis in the region.
[ID:nL5E7LJ05J]
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) swung to a $2.15 billion profit in
the third quarter, reversing a year-earlier loss, helped by a
large accounting gain, it said early Wednesday. The shares rose
1 percent to $16.79, but premarket trading was volatile.
[ID:nN1E79I04J]
Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) lived up to lackluster third-quarter
expectations, but the struggling Internet portal was
tight-lipped about efforts to find a new chief executive or
sell the company. The shares rose 2.6 percent to $15.87.
[ID:nN1E79H1ZQ]
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)