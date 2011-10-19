US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to drop after Apple profit miss

* Housing starts surge in September
* Striking Greeks protest as lawmakers debate cutbacks
* Morgan Stanley swings to profit
* Futures off: Dow 4 pts, S&P 1.3 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The Nasdaq was set to fall on
Wednesday after technology heavyweight Apple missed earnings
expectations, while the other big indexes looked to open little
changed after a run-up in the last session on a report Europe
would beef up its crisis fund.
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) results fell short of estimates for
the first time in years as it sold far fewer iPhones than
expected. Shares fell 4.7 percent to $402.25 in premarket
trading. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1T6]
U.S. stocks surged in late trading on Tuesday after
Britain's Guardian newspaper reported France and Germany
reached a deal to pump up the euro zone's rescue fund to more
than 2 trillion euros. Two senior European Union officials
dismissed the report. [ID:nB5E7L5021]
The S&P 500 index has struggled to make progress as it
approaches the top end of a two-month trading range at around
1,250.
Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas
Financial in New York, said the recent run-up in the market
would likely mean that gains would be kept in check for now.
"The wide swinging day we had yesterday might cap the
market for a little while," he said. "People are nervous about
earnings in general regardless of Apple ... it's a mixed bag
right now."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 1.3 points but were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 fell 4
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were off 15 points.
Helping futures pare early losses, U.S. housing starts
surged in September at their fastest annual pace in 17 months,
the government reported. [ID:nN1E79I0BT]
"Europe is still the biggest story in this market and the
rumors yesterday of a large cash infusion are positive to the
market on so many levels," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
Tens of thousands of striking Greeks rallied outside
parliament in one of the biggest protests since the crisis
broke out nearly two years ago, as lawmakers debated a new wave
of public sector pay cuts and layoffs demanded by lenders in
exchange for more bailout funds. [ID:nL5E7LJ2CG]
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) swung to a $2.15 billion profit in
the third quarter, reversing a year-earlier loss, helped by a
large accounting gain, it said early Wednesday. The shares rose
1.6 percent to $16.90, but premarket trading was volatile.
[ID:nN1E79I04J]
