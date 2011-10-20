US STOCKS-Index futures edge higher; euro bailout fund eyed

* EFSF guidelines allow euro fund to buy bonds in market
* Weekly U.S. jobless data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 55 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Stock index futures rose on
Thursday as investors looking for an earnings season rally
maintained interest in the market after a sharp fall the
previous session, but concerns over Europe's debt crisis capped
gains.
* Wall Street has been susceptible to wild swings on
headlines coming out of Europe. On Thursday investors took some
heart in a report the euro zone's bailout facility will be able
to buy bonds on the secondary market. [ID:nN1E79H1RV]
* "If we can get through this European thing I think the
market wants to move higher based on the economic and earnings
news but it just needs to get this fear out of the way," said
Paul Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham
Financial Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
* Investors are closely watching the developing U.S.
earnings season which has produced mixed results so far. Many
are hoping a strong performance will power equities into the
end of the year. Microsoft (MSFT.O) and AT&T (T.N) are among
companies reporting results on Thursday.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 5.5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 55
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 climbed 10.25 points.
* Late on Wednesday, American Express Co's (AXP.N)
third-quarter earnings beat expectations, while eBay (EBAY.O)
gave a cautious outlook for the rest of the year as
third-quarter revenue came in line with Wall Street
expectations. [ID:nN1E79I1VY][ID:nN1E79I1OJ]
* Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) advisers informed some potential
buyers of the Internet company of a nondisclosure agreement,
which would prevent them from discussing joint bids, according
to people close to the situation. [ID:nL3E7LK04Y]
* The Wall Street Journal reported Microsoft was working
with Silver Lake Partners SILAK.UL and the Canada Pension
Plan Investment board on a joint bid for Yahoo.
* The world's largest daily deals company, Groupon Inc,
which was planning to raise up to $750 million in an initial
public offering, is now cutting the size, three people familiar
with the situation said on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79I275]
* U.S. weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT), while the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank's October
business activity survey and U.S. existing home sales for
September are released at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* European shares trimmed losses on Thursday, after the
guideline document obtained by Reuters said the region's EFSF
rescue fund would be able to buy bonds on the secondary market.
However, the market was still nervous ahead of a European Union
summit on Sunday and the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 was
down 0.6 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on doubts about the euro
zone's ability to come up with a comprehensive plan to solve
its debt crisis and the Federal Reserve gave a weak economic
outlook for the United States. [ID:nN1E79I1W0]
