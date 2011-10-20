US STOCKS-Wall St edges up after statement on EU summit

* Paris, Berlin say euro zone deal due by Wednesday
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 20 The Dow and S&P 500 rose
slightly on Thursday after a joint statement by France and
Germany eased some jitters about resolving the European debt
crisis.
Throughout much of the session stocks seesawed between
gains and losses on market jitters about a European Union
summit on Sunday as investors reacted to a flood of headlines
about efforts to deal with Greece and other debt-laden euro
zone countries.
"There is still a lot left that they need to decide on and
sort out. We still don't know how this is going to be
structured and how much of this safety net will be
replenished," said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad
Asset Management in Champaign, Illinois.
France and Germany said European leaders would discuss a
global solution to the crisis on Sunday but no decisions would
be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at
the latest. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LK5J5]
Reflecting market worries, the CBOE Volatility Index VIX
.VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge," rose 2.5 percent to 35.29,
extending gains after rising nearly 10 percent on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 60.02
points, or 0.52 percent, to 11,564.64. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 8.27 points, or 0.68 percent, to
1,218.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 0.53 point,
or 0.02 percent, to 2,604.57.
Progress by EU leaders toward a solution is considered
vital for Wall Street stocks to break out of their trading
range.
The S&P 500 has struggled after reaching the top end of a
two-month trading range at around the 1,230-1,250 level.
Investors are also closely watching the developing U.S.
earnings season. According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 109
companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 70
percent have topped analysts' expectations.
Microsoft (MSFT.O) is set to report earnings after the
bell.
Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) posted lower quarterly earnings,
and its fourth-quarter profit forecast fell short of some Wall
Street estimates, due to depressed housing and consumer
markets, sending shares down 7.6 percent to $27.49.

Polycom Inc PLCM.O fell 23.5 percent to $16.71 and
weighed on the Nasdaq after the videoconferencing company
reported quarterly revenue well below market expectations. The
NYSEArca networking index .NWX lost 2.2 percent.

