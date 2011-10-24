US STOCKS-Futures down on euro zone worries

* Earnings awaited from Caterpillar, Kimberly Clark
* Google seeks private equity help for Yahoo deal-WSJ
* Futures: S&P off 1.3 pts, Dow up 2 pts, Nasdaq up 3.75
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Monday after the S&P 500 posted its third straight
week of gains as investors had doubts European policymakers
would come up with an agreement to fix the region's debt
crisis.
* The S&P index futures dipped as the euro fell to a
session low versus the dollar. European stocks also turned
negative, erasing gains on optimism that regional policymakers
were closer to a deal. They meet again in Wednesday. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]
* The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its National
Activity Index for September at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). The
index read -0.43 in August, indicating below-historical trend
growth.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 1.3 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration
on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1
rose 2 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 3.75
points.
* Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N will report third-quarter
earnings later in the day. Investors want to see if there was
any improvement in demand for its chips, used in everything
from cars to cellphones, ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Analysts expect a profit of about 57 cents per share, versus 71
cents a year ago.
* Diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp (ETN.N) and apparel
maker VF Corp (VFC.N) reported results early Monday.
[ID:nN1E79K11H] and [ID:nASA02ZOJ]
* Other companies due to report include Caterpillar Inc
(CAT.N), Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB.N), Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), and
Zions Bancorp (ZION.O).
* U.S. President Barack Obama will announce a series of
actions this week to help the economy that will not require
congressional approval, including a plan to make it easier for
homeowners to refinance their mortgages, according to a White
House official. [ID:nN1E79N00C]
* U.S. companies do not plan to significantly increase
payrolls over the next six months but neither will they
aggressively fire workers, according to a survey suggesting
lackluster job growth. [ID:nN1E79K16C]
* Resource-related shares will be in focus, with key base
metals prices jumping after data showed China's vast
manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October, snapping
a three-month contraction. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]
* Google Inc (GOOG.O) has spoken to at least two private
equity firms about help in financing a deal to buy Yahoo Inc's
(YHOO.O) core business, the Wall Street Journal reported over
the weekend, citing a source. [ID:nN1E79L02S]
* Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said it will launch a subscription
service in the United Kingdom and Ireland in early 2012.
[ID:nL3E7LO15B]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)