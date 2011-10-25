US STOCKS-Futures gain on strong corporate earnings

* DuPont profit jumps 23 pct; raises outlook

* S&P Case-Shiller, consumer confidence data on tap

* Futures up: S&P 6.5 pts, Dow 48 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, supported by strong earnings from blue chip companies.

* Chemical maker and Dow component DuPont (DD.N) reported a 23 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by price hikes and strong demand for a key paint pigment. The stock rose 2.8 percent to $47.40 in premarket trade. For details, see [ID:nN1E79N1J1]

* Bankrupt chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co (GRA.N) also said on Tuesday its quarterly profit jumped 48 percent as it raised prices across the board. [ID:nN1E79O047]

* Xerox Corp's (XRX.N) profit and revenue rose in the third quarter as the company signed more outsourcing services deals. [ID:nN1E79N1TM]

* Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), 3M (MMM.N) and United Parcel Service (UPS.N) are among companies reporting results.

* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 0.4 point and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 rose 12 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 4.25 points.

* On Monday, Texas Instruments TXN.N said a drop in demand for its chips due to economic weakness would see revenue come under further pressure this quarter. [ID:nN1E79K1DU]

* Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares fell 35 percent to $77.32 in premarket after the top video rental company said it lost more customers than anticipated.[ID:nN1E79M0AZ]

* Economic news will include the U.S. Case-Shiller home price index due at 9:00 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) and U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence and U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing figures at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).

* Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has sold its mortgage-servicing business SCI Services Inc to Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N). [ID:nL3E7LO39B]

* Intel Corp (INTC.O) is working with suppliers and manufacturers to lower the cost of its new ultrabook slim PCs and expects them to account for 40 percent of the consumer PC market by the end of next year. [ID:nT8E7L600R]

* Nearly 35 percent of News Corp (NWSA.O) shareholders voted against the re-election to the board of James Murdoch, casting doubt over whether he has the credibility and support to succeed father Rupert as head of the media empire. [ID:nN1E79N1XE]

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as a flurry of merger activity and strong earnings from Caterpillar (CAT.N) boosted investor sentiment and kept the three-week rally intact.

* Equities have risen on hopes a resolution to Europe's sovereign debt crisis is on the horizon and a reduced likelihood of a U.S. recession after stronger-than-expected corporate results and economic data.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)